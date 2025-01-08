Created in partnership with STACKIT, MicroStrategy Sovereign European Cloud enables the most highly regulated European businesses to leverage MicroStrategy's cloud-native platform

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence, today announced the MicroStrategy Sovereign European Cloud, created in partnership with STACKIT, Schwarz Digits' cloud and co-location provider. Now the most highly regulated European businesses can leverage the full power of MicroStrategy's cloud-native AI/BI solution, MicroStrategy ONE, to facilitate data-driven decision-making throughout their organizations, while ensuring compliance with local data sovereignty requirements.

STACKIT provides the highest level of EU security standards, while also complying with EU legal and GDPR requirements. The operations, technical and data processing infrastructure for MicroStrategy ONE on STACKIT are located in the EU, and customer data is hosted exclusively in Germany and Austria. STACKIT holds a wide array of international security certifications including ISO 27001, C5, ISAE 3000 (SOC 2) and ISAE 3402.

MicroStrategy ONE on STACKIT enables customers to take full advantage of MicroStrategy AI, a first-to-market solution for rapidly building AI applications on trusted data. The Auto AI bot enables end-users to access BI insights from within any application using natural language. Additionally, STACKIT customers can take advantage of a wide array of MicroStrategy ONE analytics tools integrated with AI-driven workflows to rapidly create and launch secure AI applications on a large scale.

"MicroStrategy ONE on STACKIT secures data sovereignty by providing a protected framework for customer data, which also enables our joint European customers to future-proof their investment in MicroStrategy," said Bernie Wagner, CEO at STACKIT. "When it comes to analyzing data, the companies of Schwarz Group have been using MicroStrategy for years. The partnership between STACKIT and MicroStrategy is exactly the kind of innovation we were looking for as a next step."

With MicroStrategy ONE and STACKIT, customers' investments are future proofed with economic stability backed up by the companies of the Schwarz Group, one of the world's largest retailers. MicroStrategy's customers in Europe, which include government, healthcare and financial services organizations, can take full advantage of their data with insights from MicroStrategy ONE.

"Both STACKIT and MicroStrategy share a vision for independence and economic stability, reflected both in this partnership and in our corporate strategy," said Phong Le, CEO of MicroStrategy. "European MicroStrategy customers can use the MicroStrategy Sovereign European Cloud confident that their data is secure, compliant and providing value to the business through the insights we provide.

For more information on MicroStrategy European Sovereign Cloud, visit https://www.microstrategy.com/partners/technology-partners.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, and the largest independent, publicly traded business intelligence company. We provide cloud-native, AI-powered enterprise analytics software to thousands of global customers, and leverage 35 years of software expertise to explore innovation in Bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, Bitcoin strategy, and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy AI, MicroStrategy Auto, and MicroStrategy ONE are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About STACKIT

The cloud and co-location provider STACKIT is part of Schwarz Group. External partners and customers in the DACH region can also rely on the cloud services that Schwarz Group companies have been benefiting from for years when it comes to digital transformation. With data sovereignty that goes far beyond the market standard and individual approaches to the implementation and operation of cloud solutions, STACKIT provides holistic support for digitalization projects. Headquartered in Neckarsulm, the team is paving the way for an independent Europe digital, leading. STACKIT belongs to the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group, Schwarz Digits. www.stackit.de

About Schwarz Digits

Schwarz Digits is the IT and digital division of Schwarz Group. It offers compelling digital products and services that meet Germany's high data protection standards. Schwarz Digits thus guarantees the greatest possible digital sovereignty. With this claim, Schwarz Digits provides the IT infrastructure and solutions for the extensive ecosystem of the companies of the Schwarz Group and develops it further for the future. Schwarz Digits creates optimal conditions for the development of trend-setting innovations for end customers, companies and public sector organizations. Schwarz Digits includes 7,500 employees of the brands Schwarz IT, Schwarz Digital, STACKIT, XM Cyber, Lidl e-commerce, Kaufland e-commerce, Schwarz Media and mmmake.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250108173548/en/

Contacts:

Jeff Miller

Market Street Group

541-207-6413

microstrategy@marketstreetgrp.com