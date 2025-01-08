Euronics and Zoovu partner to bring AI search and product discovery solutions to Euronics' 27 retailer brands with vision to connect millions of consumers to generative AI shopping experiences

Zoovu, a leading AI search and product discovery platform, and Euronics, a leading global retail group, today announced a partnership to make Zoovu's AI search and product discovery platform available to all of Euronics' 27 member retailers across 35 countries.

The partnership makes Zoovu the solution of choice for Euronics member brands looking to implement AI-powered product discovery. These brands, representing some of the largest electronics providers in Europe and the Middle East, now have access to Zoovu's suite of AI-driven products that personalize the complete shopper journey, including intelligent search, guided selling, merchandising, product bundling and configuration, and generative AI product advisors.

The partnership empowers retailers to solve two massive obstacles to revenue growth: unmanageable product data and confusing customer experiences. Most retailers struggle to manage product data from several brands, each with different data standards, leading them to spend thousands of hours each year on manual SKU management. Poor product data also prevents companies from creating personalized and guided experiences for online shoppers, leading to over 97% of customers abandoning their search and the loss of millions of dollars in potential sales.

With this collaboration, Euronics partner brands can access Zoovu's AI-powered Data Platform to clean, standardize, and enrich product data from millions of SKUs across brands and categories using the industry's most extensive product ontology. The result is AI-ready product data that enables retailers to create product discovery experiences across the entire customer journey, both online and in-store. Euronics brands can now transform product data and zero-party consumer insights into end-to-end shopping journeys tailored to every customer, from next-gen search experiences to out-of-the-box generative AI advisors that optimize the last mile of a purchase with hyper-personalized conversations.

The product discovery solutions offered by Euronics and Zoovu have already helped retailers increase customer engagement by 66%, drive a 25% average increase in online conversion rates, boost in-store revenue by 27%, and reduce cart abandonment rates by 10%.

"In today's competitive landscape, we are committed to helping our brand partners access the tools they need to grow and innovate," said John Olsen, CEO of Euronics International. "Through our partnership with Zoovu, we are making more accessible AI solutions that drive meaningful, measurable change, as well as the data needed to power these transformative projects. This partnership will play an important role in helping our retailers lead an e-commerce revolution."

The partnership also aims to bridge the gap between online and in-store experiences with generative AI. Of consumers that struggled to find products online, 61% went in-store to complete a purchase, according to a 2024 survey by Reputation Leaders and Zoovu. Euronics and Zoovu will enable member brands with generative AI product advisors to solve this shopper frustration and drive online revenue growth by replicating the best in-store experience. Customers will be guided to the perfect product, told why that product fits their specific needs, and have all their questions answered, the same way an expert salesperson would. Advisors will also be used on kiosks to support in-person customers. This combination enables a consistent experience across all consumer touchpoints and a unified shopping experience for all consumers.

"Our partnership with Euronics is grounded in a shared vision of empowering retailers to overcome the long-standing challenges they've faced with product data and product discovery that have traditionally limited innovation and growth," said James Novak, Zoovu CEO. "We're equipping Euronics and its retail brands with the technology driven by AI, to break down these barriers so they can create seamless solutions for millions of customers wherever they discover products."

About Euronics

Euronics is the number one consumer electronics retail group in the EMEA and CIS regions, representing independent retailers in 35 countries with more than 7,000 outlets, bringing innovative electrical products to consumers via a universal omni-channel approach. Euronics has reported consistent year-on-year growth in turnover and revenue since it was founded in 1990, irrespective of periods of economic instability, demonstrating that the Group's focus on service and innovative solutions is unparalleled in its market. www.euronics.com.

About Zoovu

Zoovu is the #1 AI-powered search and product discovery platform helping B2C, B2B, and retail companies unlock their product and customer data to build exceptional ecommerce experiences and drive breakthrough results. The world's largest ecommerce businesses, like Microsoft, 3M, Bosch, and Honeywell, use Zoovu to harness customer insights to grow faster, increase customer satisfaction, and reduce marketing and operational costs. Headquartered in Boston, Zoovu is a global company that delivers over 20 million online engagements for brands each year, with conversions up to 10X higher than industry averages. Learn more at zoovu.com.

