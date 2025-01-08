Social Commerce Company has been giving sales partners and customers a better quality of life with high-quality product solutions for four decades

The Social Commerce Company LR Health Beauty is looking back on 40 years of company history this year. The company, which was founded in 1985, has developed into a global player in the direct selling industry in recent years.

LR Health Beauty has been setting innovative trends in the nutritional supplements and cosmetics sector for 40 years. The unique selling point: The products are sold by independent sales partners who earn an additional income by recommending products and setting up their own business. "LR stands for quality, innovation and a strong people business that offers an attractive business model to people who want more flexibility, more self-fulfilment and financial independence," explains CEO Dr. Andreas Laabs. "We are proud of the past years and thank our partners, customers and employees who have made this success possible."

Product solutions and business model at the cutting edge

The aim of the Ahlen-based direct selling company is to set new standards in the future, which will contribute to the further growth of the LR Group. LR Health Beauty laid important foundations for this in 2024, both in terms of products and sales: in April, the Ahlen-based company launched the "LR Health Mission" intestinal metabolism treatment. The new decorative cosmetics line "LR ZEITGARD Signature" followed in September. Both launches will go down in LR history as two of the five most successful launches.

In terms of the business model, LR offers its sales partners a regulated, performance-based income if they meet the qualification criteria with the restructuring of the career plan in October 2024. This gives the LR partnership more security on the path to independence.

Four decades of success set standards for the future

In the course of its company history, LR has achieved numerous milestones. The company's most significant successes include the start of sales of nutritional supplements in 2000 and the success of the best-selling Aloe Vera Drinking Gel in 2002. In the same year, the new Ahlen headquarters on Kruppstraße were opened. Another highlight was the entry in the Guinness Book of Records (formation of the LR logo with 265 VW Polos; 2008) and the founding of the children's charity LR Global Kids Fund in 2009.

In 2015, the company was named the best European direct selling company of the year. The opening of the state-of-the-art aloe vera production facility followed in 2018, followed by the receipt of the "Business Award of the City of Ahlen" in 2019. With the introduction of the "Zeitgard Pro Cosmetic Device" in 2022, the intestinal metabolism treatment "LR Health Mission" in 2024 and the make-up line "ZEITGARD Signature", LR continues its success story.

One person who remembers these special events well is Managing Director Thomas Heursen. He started as an LR sales partner in 1990, quickly reached the career level of orgaleader and switched to the corporate side two years later. Thomas Heursen knows the LR business like no other and explains what LR's recipe for success is: "LR is always on the move and continues to develop without forgetting its roots. Close cooperation with our sales partners is important to us. We have successfully implemented this in recent years. With our product solutions and a business model that is in tune with the times, we are creating the ideal conditions for our partnership with LR to be as successful as possible."

