BSV Blockchain Announces Partnership with FT Live for upcoming World Economic Forum 2025

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --BSV Blockchain is partnering with the Financial Times (FT) for the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, taking place from January 20 - 24th 2025, in Davos, Switzerland. This partnership will see BSV Blockchain and FT come together for three impactful events that explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology and its role in driving innovation and resilience across industries.

The three key events at WEF include a virtual webinar which will delve into the topic - 'The Power of Blockchain for Business Resilience: How Shared Ledger Technologies are Redefining Efficiency and Operations,' a Davos Daily Show which is a live stream session entitled, 'The Critical Moment: Driving the Energy Transition Forward' and a 75-minute roundtable discussion which will focus on the theme, 'Leveraging Blockchain and AI for Smarter Financial Solutions.'

Key spokespeople from BSV Blockchain, including Aleksander Góra and Richard Baker, will attend the events in Davos. They will share their expertise to the discussions and engage with global leaders.

This partnership represents an important milestone for BSV Blockchain as it positions itself as a leading voice in blockchain and Web3 technologies. By partnering with the Financial Times and participating in the WEF 2025, BSV Blockchain aims to drive meaningful conversations about the future of enterprise blockchain and the role of blockchain in creating secure, efficient and resilient systems.

Richard Baker, Board Member at the BSV Association said, "We are very proud of this partnership with FT at WEF as it highlights shared values, drives collective progress and enhances blockchain industry trust and awareness."

Through these events, BSV Blockchain seeks to amplify its role as an enabler in Web3 innovation and showcase the transformative potential of blockchain technology for businesses worldwide.

About BSV Blockchain:

The BSV Blockchain leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Government initiatives. They are based on the original Bitcoin protocol rules and those set out in the Bitcoin white paper.

About The BSV Association:

The BSV Association is a global non-profit organisation based in Switzerland. It is focused on enhancing the adoption and development of the BSV blockchain. The BSV Association oversees the creation of tech standards and helps governments, businesses, developers, and users learn how to build a worldwide blockchain ecosystem.

