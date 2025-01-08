Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 15:12 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BSV Blockchain Announces Partnership with FT Live for upcoming World Economic Forum 2025

Finanznachrichten News

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --BSV Blockchain is partnering with the Financial Times (FT) for the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, taking place from January 20 - 24th 2025, in Davos, Switzerland. This partnership will see BSV Blockchain and FT come together for three impactful events that explore the transformative potential of blockchain technology and its role in driving innovation and resilience across industries.

The three key events at WEF include a virtual webinar which will delve into the topic - 'The Power of Blockchain for Business Resilience: How Shared Ledger Technologies are Redefining Efficiency and Operations,' a Davos Daily Show which is a live stream session entitled, 'The Critical Moment: Driving the Energy Transition Forward' and a 75-minute roundtable discussion which will focus on the theme, 'Leveraging Blockchain and AI for Smarter Financial Solutions.'

Key spokespeople from BSV Blockchain, including Aleksander Góra and Richard Baker, will attend the events in Davos. They will share their expertise to the discussions and engage with global leaders.

This partnership represents an important milestone for BSV Blockchain as it positions itself as a leading voice in blockchain and Web3 technologies. By partnering with the Financial Times and participating in the WEF 2025, BSV Blockchain aims to drive meaningful conversations about the future of enterprise blockchain and the role of blockchain in creating secure, efficient and resilient systems.

Richard Baker, Board Member at the BSV Association said, "We are very proud of this partnership with FT at WEF as it highlights shared values, drives collective progress and enhances blockchain industry trust and awareness."

Through these events, BSV Blockchain seeks to amplify its role as an enabler in Web3 innovation and showcase the transformative potential of blockchain technology for businesses worldwide.

About BSV Blockchain:

The BSV Blockchain leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Government initiatives. They are based on the original Bitcoin protocol rules and those set out in the Bitcoin white paper.

About The BSV Association:

The BSV Association is a global non-profit organisation based in Switzerland. It is focused on enhancing the adoption and development of the BSV blockchain. The BSV Association oversees the creation of tech standards and helps governments, businesses, developers, and users learn how to build a worldwide blockchain ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bsv-blockchain-announces-partnership-with-ft-live-for-upcoming-world-economic-forum-2025-302345869.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.