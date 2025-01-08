TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Showcases APEX Technology Brand and IJP OLED Solutions at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL CSOT, a global leader in display technology, brings its breakthrough APEX technology brand and mass-produced Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) solutions to CES 2025. Taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas, this world's premier technology event witnesses TCL CSOT's latest innovations in display technology, ranging from advanced IJP OLED applications to comprehensive display solutions across TVs, automotive displays, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, VR devices, commercial displays, and other fields.

At CES 2025, TCL CSOT showcases its breakthrough IJP OLED technology, which has successfully entered mass production. As the only OLED technology achieving regular RGB pixel arrangement, IJP OLED delivers superior performance with an average 50-60% light-emitting area rate and exceptional color consistency across all brightness levels. The technology demonstrates remarkable cost efficiency and environmental benefits, achieving over 90% material utilization rate and reducing carbon emissions by 20% compared to traditional OLED technologies.

The comprehensive IJP OLED lineup includes TCL CSOT's First Mass-Produced 4K IJP OLED Professional Display (21.6"), 4K 120Hz IJP OLED Bezel-less Gaming MNT (27") and the World's Highest Brightness IJP QD-EL NB (14"), showcasing the versatility and maturity of TCL CSOT's IJP OLED technology.

The company's television display technology reaches new heights with the introduction of the HVA Pro Ultimate Picture Quality TV (98"). This flagship display delivers exceptional performance across all key metrics, achieving exceptional performance through independent HVA technology, featuring a 178° wide viewing angle, BT2020 88% cinematic color gamut, 144Hz refresh rate, and an elegant 2.9mm narrow bezel design, delivering OLED-comparable picture quality.

Meanwhile, the HVA Green Low Power TV (98") combines Mini LED backlight technology with advanced Local Dimming algorithms across 1,536 partitions, achieving 96% DCI color gamut and 400nit brightness while reducing power consumption by approximately 50%. Through innovations like high-transmittance panel design and optimized algorithms, it meets European energy efficiency B-level certification - a significant achievement when most large screens typically rank at F-level. These innovations have contributed to TCL CSOT's position as Global No. 2 in TV panels according to Omdia's Large Area Display Market Tracker Database (September 2024).

TCL CSOT's APEX technology brand continues to evolve, representing the company's commitment to innovation across four core pillars: Amazing - Pleasant Display Experience, Protective - Reliable Vision Health, Eco-friendly - Sustainable Green and Low Carbon, and X - Unlimited Future Imagination, making advanced display technology more accessible and easier to understand for users.

Through continuous innovation in core technologies such as HVA, HFS, IJP OLED, FMM OLED, MLCD and MLED, combined with eco-friendly materials and energy-saving solutions, APEX products consistently deliver superior visual experiences while minimizing environmental impact. Driven by technological breakthroughs, product innovation, and strategic upgrades, TCL CSOT will continue to fulfill its relentless pursuit of change, innovation, responsibility, and excellence.

About TCL CSOT

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. With a "3+2+N" - "3" representing TV commercial display, IT, and MC; "2" representing automotive and professional displays; and "N" signifying the exploration of more application scenarios - TCL CSOT continuously empowers customers' needs with full-scenario product services. With manufacturing and R&D bases in Shenzhen, Wuhan, Huizhou, Suzhou, Guangzhou, and India, TCL CSOT has established 11 production lines. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing advanced products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

