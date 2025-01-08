Croatia plans to allocate €25 million ($25. 7 million) for public sector solar plants and heat pumps, alongside a €10 million residential solar tender, as part of a €652 million renewable energy and decarbonization package. Croatia plans to launch two solar tenders in 2025, according to the country's indicative annual publication plan for the year, which is now available on the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Green Transition's (MZOZT) website. The plan includes a €10 million public call to install residential solar arrays in the second quarter of 2025, covering up to 50% of system ...

