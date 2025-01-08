Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 869353 | ISIN: US4932671088 | Ticker-Symbol: KEY
Tradegate
07.01.25
15:49 Uhr
16,920 Euro
+0,296
+1,78 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KEYCORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KEYCORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,48416,63215:41
16,45216,61815:41
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 15:38 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - Liar Liar Pants on Fire!

Finanznachrichten News

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "Liar Liar Pants on Fire!" a free, one-hour virtual event on Wednesday, January 15th at 12:00 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PST.

This fast-paced session will feature Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert, Keynote Speaker and Best-Selling Author, Traci Brown. Traci will reveal eye-opening, simple, and memorable techniques based on the science of Body Language and Forensic Linguistics that can be applied immediately to detect lies. These techniques will help attendees make better decisions, make the sale, negotiate deals, hire the right people, and keep their company off the front page for the wrong reasons.

Participants will learn how to stop second guessing instincts and tell fact from fiction with:

"This is a unique webinar for the Key4Women program," said Rachael Sampson, Key4Women's National Director and Head of KeyBank Community Bank. "Traci will bring her expertise and talents to our attendees and leave them feeling confident and ready to take on their next challenge.

  • Nine telltale signs that a person is lying.

  • How to quickly uncover the truth.

  • How to avoid being a victim.

Traci is ranked the #3 body language expert in the world for 2024. She is a past President of the National Speaker's Association Colorado Chapter and the author of four books including her latest: How to Detect Lies, Fraud and Identity Theft. She is also the Executive Producer of a new TV series: Truth, Lies and Coverups.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by January 14th here.

About Key4Women
Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.