Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Wade Dawe has filed an early warning report announcing that, on January 7, 2025, he acquired an additional 4,000,000 common shares and 4,000,000 common share purchase warrants of eXeBlock Technology Corporation ("eXeBlock") in a private placement financing. Each warrant has an exercise price of $0.06 and expires on January 7, 2027. Prior to acquiring these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe owned 6,173,100 common shares directly and indirectly through Brigus Capital Inc. and Kelligrew Inc., companies controlled by Mr. Dawe.

Upon purchase of these additional common shares, Mr. Dawe directly and indirectly holds 10,173,100 common shares of eXeBlock, representing approximately 13.47% of the 75,529,031 issued and outstanding common shares of eXeBlock. On a partially diluted basis, Mr. Dawe owns 17.82% of the outstanding shares.

The common shares of eXeBlock were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Dawe may increase or decrease his investment in eXeBlock depending upon future market conditions or any other relevant factors.

This news release is being issued as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an Early Warning Report dated January 8, 2025. The Early Warning Report respecting this acquisition has been filed on SEDAR+.

