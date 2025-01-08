Saviynt is recognized as a Customers' Choice for 4 years in a row in Identity Governance and Administration

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, is recognized by customers for four consecutive years as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for IGA (Identity Governance and Administration). Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption score through a Customers' Choice distinction.

Receiving 5 out of 5 Stars from 85% of reviewers as of October 31 based on 185 of the reviews, Saviynt received the highest number of 5-star reviews of all IGA vendors evaluated, according to Gartner's Voice of the Customer report for Identity Governance and Administration (IGA). Savinyt also received 185 customer reviews with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5, and 93% of customers said within the last 12 months that they are willing to recommend Saviynt.

"Nothing is more important than our customers' voices, and they have made their voices heard, naming Saviynt a Customers' Choice vendor for the fourth time," said Simon Gooch, field CIO at Saviynt. "We feel this recognition reflects both the exceptional quality of our products and the unwavering commitment of our customer service team. We prioritize listening to our customers and aligning our efforts with their most critical needs. It also underscores the increasing demand for an integrated, cloud-based identity platform that delivers both security and scalability."

Saviynt is listed in the upper right Customer Choice quadrant and the company feels its received strong ratings, out of 5, for deployment experience (4.8 based on 179 responses), support experience (4.6 based on 182 responses), product capabilities (4.8 based on 182 responses), and sales experience (4.8 based on 145 responses). Saviynt believes this is a good indicator for satisfaction with The Identity Cloud platform in the IGA market.

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in live markets that align to Gartner research markets, defined as Magic Quadrant or Market Guide-defined markets, or GPI-defined markets that are opened at the discretion of the GPI team and do not require research published to open the space on Peer Insights.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that applies a methodology (documented here) to aggregated Gartner Peer Insights' reviews in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision makers.

Visit the blog to learn more about Saviynt's IGA or download the report here.

This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, can also complement expert-generated research such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of buying, implementing and operating a solution.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Identity Governance and Administration, Peer Contributors 24 December 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Peer Insights is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt is recognized as an industry leader in identity security whose cutting-edge solutions protect the world's leading brands, Fortune 500 companies and government organizations. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

