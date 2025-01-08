Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Sprott Money Ltd., a premier e-commerce platform for gold, silver, and platinum bullion, is pleased to announce its participation in the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) 2025. The event will take place on January 21-22, 2025, at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC.

Owned by acclaimed investor Eric Sprott, Sprott Money Ltd. has built a reputation as a trusted leader in the precious metals market. The company has decades of experience helping individuals diversify their investment portfolios with high-quality bullion products.

At VRIC 2025, Sprott Money will offer attendees opportunities to:

Gain Insights : Engage with our team of precious metals experts to discuss market trends, investment strategies, and the role of gold, silver, and platinum in wealth preservation.

: Engage with our team of precious metals experts to discuss market trends, investment strategies, and the role of gold, silver, and platinum in wealth preservation. Explore Products : Discover our extensive range of bullion products, from coins to bars, all available through our e-commerce platform at www.sprottmoney.ca.

: Discover our extensive range of bullion products, from coins to bars, all available through our e-commerce platform at www.sprottmoney.ca. Access Promotions: Learn about special offers available exclusively to VRIC attendees.

"We're excited to join VRIC 2025, one of the premier events for investors and resource enthusiasts," said Larisa Sprott, President of Sprott Money Ltd. "This conference provides a valuable platform to connect with clients, share our expertise, and emphasize the importance of precious metals in today's economic environment."

VRIC 2025 will bring together industry leaders, investors, and innovators to explore opportunities in the resource sector. Sprott Money Ltd. invites attendees to visit their booth to meet the team and learn how precious metals can strengthen their investment portfolios.

About Sprott Money Ltd.

Sprott Money Ltd. is a leading precious metals dealer specializing in gold, silver, and platinum bullion. Established by Eric Sprott, a renowned resource investor, the company is committed to delivering exceptional service and trusted advice to clients worldwide. Through its secure online platform, Sprott Money makes it easy for investors to buy, sell, and store precious metals. For more information, visit www.sprottmoney.ca.

