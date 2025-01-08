Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorised global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, is honoured to announce that it has been awarded with the Distributor of the Year award in the category of E-Commerce Distribution from Bourns.

Representatives from Bourns present the Mouser team with the Distributor of the Year award in Munich in November 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Mouser team received the award in Munich in November 2024. Mouser was awarded this accolade for the strongest sales and new customer growth in the EMEA region.

"On behalf of all of us at Mouser, we are very grateful to everyone at Bourns for this honour and recognition," said Kristin Schuetter, Mouser Senior Vice President of Products. "Our two companies share the common goals of delivering the best-in-class services to our customers and expanding our market presence. This award is testament to our strong business relationship, and we look forward to ongoing collaboration and mutual success in EMEA."

"We are pleased to present Mouser with the e-Commerce Distributor of the Year Award based on their outstanding sales performance that resulted in additional new customer growth in EMEA," said Bev McKnight, Distribution Sales Manager EMEA, Bourns. "We would also like to recognise Mouser's exceptional work in the development of creative marketing and design generation that innovatively meets design engineering needs. We are thrilled to continue the strong and long-lasting partnership we have built with Mouser."

Over the past decade, Mouser has received multiple top awards from Bourns, including the e-Commerce Distributor of the Year award for 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, 2015, 2014 and 2012, as well as 2016 Distributor of the Year (Catalog Partner) in EMEA.

With over 46,000 Bourns parts available to order and over 21,000 in stock, Mouser offers a wide selection of the manufacturer's latest products, from potentiometers and sensors to control solutions and circuit protection components.

As a global authorised distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Centre, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics is an authorised semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners.

About Bourns

Bourns is a leading manufacturer and supplier of automotive sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic products, microelectronic modules, trimming and precision potentiometers, panel controls, encoders, and resistive products.

