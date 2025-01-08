Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
08.01.25
16:39 Uhr
413,40 Euro
+5,05
+1,24 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
413,25413,5016:40
413,30413,4516:40
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 16:14 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ConvergePoint Unveils Latest Version of Incident Management Software on Microsoft 365 SharePoint

Finanznachrichten News

The new version transforms the incident management lifecycle with customizable intelligent forms, an improved investigation process, enhanced root cause analysis, and verified corrective actions-all within a modern, intuitive solution that installs on Microsoft 365 SharePoint.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / ConvergePoint, the leading provider of regulatory compliance management software on Microsoft 365 SharePoint, today announced the launch of its latest version of the Incident Management Software. Built on Microsoft 365 SharePoint, this new version offers a robust, end-to-end system that helps organizations swiftly and effectively navigate a wide spectrum of incidents-from compliance violations and fraud attempts to workplace safety mishaps and operational risks.

The new release introduces a modern, intuitive user interface that simplifies the reporting, investigation, and resolution processes, making it easier for stakeholders at all levels to report and address incidents. Key features of the new version include:

Customizable Dynamic Forms for Reporting Incidents: The updated software enables users to create and tailor online incident reporting forms quickly and easily. Conditional logic ensures that only relevant questions appear, improving data accuracy and reducing the time needed to report incidents.

Role-Based Workflows for Greater Accountability: The latest version offers a clearer, more responsive workflow architecture for the core user roles. Each role is assigned distinct access levels and responsibilities, ensuring that every incident passes through a transparent, step-by-step process.

Streamlined Case Assessment and Task Assignment: With the enhanced case assessment module, responsible managers can quickly evaluate reported incidents, assign tasks to qualified team members, and set priorities and deadlines.

Robust Investigation Processes: Designed to handle everything from minor process discrepancies to complex fraud schemes, the latest version makes it easier than ever for investigators to gather evidence, document findings, and collaborate seamlessly.

Data-Driven Root Cause Analysis and Corrective Actions: The software's improved interfaces guide investigators through comprehensive root cause analysis, identifying underlying issues rather than simply addressing symptoms. Tailored corrective actions can be recommended to responsible managers, ensuring that any necessary policy changes, training updates, or system enhancements target the heart of the problem.

Action Plans and Effectiveness Evaluation: Responsible managers can implement approved corrective actions and monitor them in real time. The platform tracks and measures the effectiveness of these interventions, allowing organizations to confirm whether the steps taken successfully mitigate risks and improve overall compliance.

Validate Corrective Measures and Closing Cases: With the new version's improved validation workflow and audit trails, organizations can verify that all corrective actions have been completed, confidently close cases, and document lessons learned for future improvements.

"By continuously listening to our customers' evolving needs, we have reimagined our incident management software as a truly end-to-end solution," said Aju Koshy, CEO at ConvergePoint. "Our latest release brings powerful enhancements that enable businesses to proactively address compliance violations, fraud attempts, and safety risks-ultimately building a safer, more responsible, and more efficient environment for the organization."

About ConvergePoint:

ConvergePoint is the leading provider of regulatory compliance management software built on the Microsoft 365 SharePoint platform. Our compliance suite, policy management software, conflict of interest disclosure management software, incident management software, and contract management software, enable organizations to extend their existing Microsoft SharePoint investment while maintaining consistent, transparent processes that enhance compliance, mitigate risk, and drive continuous improvement.

Contact Information

PR Department
Public Relations
sales@convergepoint.com
281.954.3398

.

SOURCE: ConvergePoint



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.