SOCO Construction Co. Gains a General Superintendent

SOCO Construction Company is excited to announce the promotion of Benjamin Perry from Senior Superintendent to General Superintendent. With 41 years in the industry, he understands all construction components such as working directly with clients, employee management, cost management, scheduling, quality control, safety, and more. "Ben is one of the preeminent builders in our industry," said Matthew Lorenzo, SOCO's President and CEO. "I am highly confident he will excel in this new role."

Throughout his experience, Ben started as a laborer and worked his way up to becoming a business owner, and now a General Superintendent. He has extensive experience in a wide range of sectors such as residential, retail, higher education, corporate, and industrial. "Ben brings a unique talent by supporting our field teams in getting job sites up and running, along with its final push to the finish line," said John Ernest, SOCO's General Superintendent. "He is persistent and I believe we will benefit from having Ben in this position to support our teams and sites."

Ben's growth started when he was a young kid and his skillset stems from his extensive experience within the industry. Growing up, Ben lived near an electrical contractor who was like his second father. He started teaching Ben around 13 years old performing any tasks to be completed. Ben's passion for working, fixing, and doing hands-on tasks fostered his love for construction. He learned quickly that nothing feels as good as seeing something turn from a pile of materials into a beautiful structure.

With his continued passion, Ben has brought in around $600 million of completed projects.

Ben continues to mentor those working to become a Superintendent by being a prominent figure in our Apprentice Superintendent program. He is known to extend his hand in teaching individuals new to the industry regardless of their role. His lasting impression and experience earned him the role of General Superintendent. "Over the years, I had many people help mold and guide me into the person and leader I am today, from my first boss, Don Blasberg, to SOCO's President and CEO, Matthew Lorenzo," said Ben Perry. "These people taught me something that stayed with me. Life is a journey of small stories, trials, and tribulations, and when strung together, they make up who we are and what we know."

