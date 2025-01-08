Physician Growth Partners Serves as Exclusive Advisor to Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan in its Affiliation with Parallel ENT & Allergy

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking and M&A Advisory firm, is pleased to announce it has recently advised Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan ("AAAM") in their transaction with Parallel ENT & Allergy (backed by Trinity Hunt Partners).

Established in 1990, Allergy & Asthma Associates of Michigan has grown into the leading allergy and asthma practice in the suburban Detroit market, providing care across three clinic locations. AAAM will look to leverage the relationship with Parallel ENT & Allergy to execute on a broader growth strategy, expanding its service offerings and infrastructure while further developing its market position across the state.

Dr. Amrish Patel, AAAM allergist and partner, commented on the transaction: "We cannot give a stronger recommendation for Physician Growth Partners. Robert, Jay and Jeremy helped us get educated on the market, ultimately aligning us with Parallel, whom we are excited to partner with. The potential synergy for us with this group simply "feels right" and we feel our new partners will be a great source of support, enabling our practice to continue to deliver the highest quality of patient care in conjunction with enhancing the practice's ability for further growth. We will continue to recommend PGP to our colleagues who are now themselves considering this next step for their practices."

AAAM allergist and partner, Dr. Mohamad Tawila added, "Our experience with Physician Growth Partners has been an incredible journey. From the initial introductory call with PGP, it was very clear they were a very professional, knowledgeable and ambitious group of individuals focused on helping physicians navigate the private equity landscape. The amazing support and skill shown by the entire staff was simply incredible and without their guidance we would not have been able to navigate a very complex transaction process."

PGP Partner Robert Aprill commented on the partnership: "AAAM's partnership with Parallel positions them to achieve their future goals while preserving their local brand and reputation as the leading allergy and asthma provider in suburban Detroit. We are thrilled with this successful outcome and look forward to seeing the practice continue to grow with like-minded, high performing ENT, allergy, and asthma physicians for years to come."

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to AAAM in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this partnership. Russell Hilton of Alston & Bird served as legal counsel to AAAM.

About Physician Growth Partners

Physician Growth Partners is recognized nationally as a leading healthcare investment banking firm, exclusively focused on representing independent physician groups in transactions with private equity and strategic partners across all medical specialties. PGP advocates for doctors to achieve the most favorable economic outcome while retaining a significant level of control in their transactions. PGP is the most active M&A advisor to independent physician groups1 during that time frame, advising more than 60 practices in successful transactions with private equity and strategic partners.

1 LevinPro HC data platform www.levinassociates.com

For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at press@physiciangrowthpartners.com - 432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654.

