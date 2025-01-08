Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
WKN: 856678 | ISIN: US1890541097 | Ticker-Symbol: CXX
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
The Clorox Company: Clorox Volunteer Spotlight: Mary Guerrero

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / The Clorox Company

To support our culture of giving, each month we'll be recognizing teammates who volunteer their time to serve their communities. Winners of the Helping Hands Award will be selected at random from among those who log their volunteer hours. They will each receive $100 to donate to an organization of their choice.

Our next Helping Hands Award winner is Mary Guerrero, senior scientist in R&D. Here's what she shared with us about her experience as a volunteer.

What inspires you to volunteer with your organization, and how long have you been volunteering?

I'm inspired by my mom's wisdom, as she often told me, "Always do good, without worrying about who you're doing it for." Her legacy of kindness and service motivates me every day. Volunteering provides an unparalleled sense of fulfillment, and I've been actively involved since joining the company about six months ago. However, the spirit of giving back is something I've embraced throughout my life, whether with my family, at school or in various community groups across the different countries I've lived in."

Can you share a memorable volunteer experience?

One of my most memorable experiences was when volunteering recently for Dress for Success. I had the privilege of listening to a kind lady share her struggles, and it was deeply rewarding to offer feedback and support her in building more self-confidence. Her gratitude and personal growth were truly inspiring, reaffirming the meaningful impact of volunteering.

How do you manage your volunteer work alongside your professional responsibilities?

I manage my volunteer work by planning and staying organized. I allocate dedicated time for volunteering while proactively addressing urgent work tasks. I also remain flexible, utilizing tools such as Teams to stay connected and handle any emergencies that may arise. Ultimately, it's about balancing priorities and staying committed to both my professional and volunteer responsibilities.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Clorox Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
