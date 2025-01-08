Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is proud to announce the launch of Solatein sunflower protein isolate, a groundbreaking high-purity protein ingredient designed to meet the evolving preferences of consumers worldwide.

An emerging sector of consumers prioritizing protein intake is creating new opportunities for protein supplement products. According to Goldman Sachs Research, the number of GLP-1 weight management medication users is expected to increase rapidly over the next five years1. These users are actively seeking protein to support their nutrition needs2. Burcon anticipates that its expanded portfolio of highly differentiated plant-based protein solutions is well-positioned to meet this significant demand.

"We are incredibly proud to launch the world's first high-purity sunflower protein isolate ahead of schedule," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "Solatein offers one of the best combinations of clean taste, texture and functionality, enhancing a wide range of food and beverage products, including those tailored for GLP-1 users."

Burcon's Solatein sunflower protein is expected to redefine the standards for high-purity protein ingredients. It boasts a neutral flavor, off-white color and exceptional functionality, providing ease of formulation in a variety of food applications, in particular, those with delicate flavors. With over 90% protein purity, Solatein is a non-GMO, hypoallergenic protein that surpasses the performance of protein ingredients on the market today. It is rich in sulfur-containing amino acids, which enhances nutritional profiles and complements existing formulations. Burcon's innovative process upcycles by-products from sunflower seed oil production into a highly pure food ingredient, offering a sustainable protein solution.

Prospective customers seeking product samples and information are encouraged to contact Benoit Keppenne at bkeppenne@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is committed to delivering next-generation, best-in-class protein solutions, positioning itself as a key player in the rapidly expanding plant-based market. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon offers sustainable protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

1Source: Weighing the GLP-1 Market (April 2024) - The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

2Source: Wellness in the Era of GLP-1 Medications (September 2024) - Nielsen Consumer LLC

