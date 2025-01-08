Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A2AP4F | ISIN: CA7615161030
Frankfurt
08.01.25
08:08 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,005
-90,91 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.: Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Research Study Evaluating Bucillamine for Nerve Agent Exposure

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (OTCQB: RVVTF) (CSE: RVV) (FRANKFURT:31R), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, announced today an update on the research study evaluating Bucillamine as a potential treatment for nerve agent exposure, in partnership with Defence R&D Canada - Suffield Research Centre ("DRDC"), an agency of the Canadian Department of National Defence. The DRDC is investigating pharmacological compounds, including Bucillamine, that can mitigate nerve agent induced brain injury.

The DRDC have the first set of animals (soman controls and bucillamine pretreated) completed and is now performing the assays looking at GABA receptor downregulation. Over the next few weeks data will be collected and analysed for effect size. Should the data show significant effects, Revive and the DRDC will discuss on the future development path. The results from this research study, if promising, will determine further studies to facilitate FDA and Health Canada approvals for the use of Bucillamine in nerve agents or organophosphate pesticide poisoning and explore its potential for traumatic brain injury caused by concussive or explosive forces and viral infections.

Nerve agents are chemicals that affect the nervous system. Nerve agents are highly toxic regardless of the route of exposure. The main chemical nerve agents that are man-made and manufactured for use in chemical warfare are sarin, soman, tabun and VX. These nerve agents are known to be present in military stockpiles. Exposure to nerve agents can occur due to chemical warfare or accidental release from a military storage facility. Exposure to nerve agents can cause tightness of the chest, excessive salivation, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, blurred vision, tremors, and death.

Recent studies have shown that antioxidant compounds such as n-acetylcysteine ("NAC") could be beneficial in limiting seizure activity and improving the anticonvulsant efficacy of GABA-mediating drugs such as diazepam.

Bucillamine is a significantly more effective antioxidant than NAC and has the potential to provide increased efficacy against seizure activity while limiting the anticoagulant and bleeding event liability observed with NAC. The overall objective of the research project is to investigate pharmacological means for neuroprotection of GABA(A) receptors, which are required for the effectiveness of currently fielded anticonvulsant therapies. Bucillamine and NAC will be evaluated to determine the effect on GABA(A) receptor endocytosis and the effect on diazepam effectiveness in terminating seizures. Any additional antioxidant effects on seizure activity and survival will also be assessed.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics is a life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for infectious diseases, medical countermeasures, and rare disorders. Revive prioritizes its drug development efforts to take advantage of several regulatory incentives awarded by the FDA, such as Emergency Use Authorization, Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Breakthrough Therapy designations. Currently, the Company is exploring the use of Bucillamine for the potential treatment of nerve agent exposure and long COVID. Revive is also advancing the development of Psilocybin-based therapeutics through various programs. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com.

For more information, please contact:

Michael Frank
Chief Executive Officer
Revive Therapeutics Ltd.
Tel: 1 888 901 0036
Email: mfrank@revivethera.com
Website: www.revivethera.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "may", "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Revive's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the Company's cannabinoids, psychedelics and infectious diseases programs. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Revive at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Revive is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Reference is made to the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended June 30, 2024 ("MD&A"), dated October 25, 2024, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.


