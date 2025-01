Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.: Ostin Technology Group Achieves Outstanding Sales Results During Singles' Day and December 12 Shopping Festivals

Nanjing, China, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OST), a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China, today announced that its digital photo frame and display product, Pintura, has achieved remarkable sales during the recently concluded "Singles' Day" and "December 12" shopping festivals. Pintura excelled on various domestic e-commerce platforms, ranking second in the category of digital photo frame sales on Tmall and Taobao, and third on JD.com and Douyin during the Singles' Day shopping festival. Pintura's online store also ranked among the top two digital frame sellers during the December 12 shopping festival on Taobao and Tmall. These results highlight the growing popularity of the Pintura brand and the strong recognition that consumers have for the Pintura brand.

Following the success of the shopping festivals, the Company has been actively expanding into international markets. The arrival of the Black Friday season marked the official launch of its overseas operations, with Pintura products now available on Amazon for sale in the United States and the Company's exclusive e-Commerce website for overseas market. This strategic move is expected to not only broaden the Company's market reach but also to significantly boost overall sales and enhance the international presence of the Pintura brand.

Mr. Tao Ling, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said: "The Company remains committed to product innovation and market expansion to meet the evolving needs of consumers. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters of Pintura and look forward to achieving even greater success in the coming year."

About Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2010, the Company is a supplier of display modules and polarizers in China. The Company designs, develops, and manufactures TFT-LCD display modules in a wide range of sizes and customized sizes which are mainly used in consumer electronics, outdoor LCD displays, and automotive displays. The Company also manufactures polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

For more information, please visit http://www.austinelec.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's forecast on market trends; the Company's future business development; the demand for and market acceptance for new products; expectation to receive customer orders for new products; the anticipated timing for the marketing and sales of new products; changes in technology; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled professionals; client concentration; and general economic conditions affecting the Company's industry and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd.

ir@austinelec.com

Investor Relations:

Janice Wang

Wealth Financial Services LLC

Phone: +86 13811768599 +1 628 283 9214

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com