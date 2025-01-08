Viking Therapeutics, Inc.: Viking Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing Trial of VK2735 Tablet Formulation in Patients with Obesity

13-Week Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Oral VK2735 Dosed Once Daily

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial of the oral tablet formulation of VK2735, the company's dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors. VK2375 is being developed in both oral and subcutaneous formulations for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders such as obesity.

The Phase 2 VENTURE-Oral Dosing Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and weight loss efficacy of VK2735 dosed as an oral tablet once daily for 13 weeks. The trial will enroll approximately 280 adults who are obese (BMI =30 kg/m2), or adults who are overweight (BMI =27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition. Patients will be evenly randomized to one of six dosing arms or placebo. The primary endpoint of the study is the percent change in body weight from baseline after 13 weeks of treatment. Secondary and exploratory endpoints will evaluate a range of additional safety and efficacy measures.

"The VENTURE-Oral Phase 2 study represents an important milestone for the VK2735 program as we advance two formulations of this compound into later-stage development," said Brian Lian, chief executive officer of Viking Therapeutics. "Prior 28-day Phase 1 data demonstrated encouraging tolerability with the tablet formulation, as well as promising reductions in body weight. We believe VK2735's clinical results to-date suggest a differentiated profile, with the potential to provide patients and clinicians the option of two well-tolerated formulations, administered by either subcutaneous injection or as a tablet, that each utilize the same active pharmaceutical ingredient. This may reduce the potential risk of unexpected side effects and provide flexibility for use in either the induction of weight loss or for prevention of weight gain, as in a maintenance setting."

Viking previously reported positive results from a 28-day Phase 1 multiple ascending dose (MAD) clinical trial of the tablet formulation of VK2735 in healthy volunteers with a BMI =30. Cohorts receiving VK2735 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in mean body weight from baseline, ranging up to 8.2%. Persistent weight loss effects were observed at follow-up visits through Day 57, ranging up to 8.3% from baseline, four weeks after the last dose of VK2735 was administered. An exploratory assessment of the proportion of subjects achieving at least 5% weight loss after 28 days demonstrated that up to 100% of VK2735-treated subjects achieved =5% weight loss, compared with 0% for placebo. Based on a preliminary evaluation of weight loss trajectories at multiple dose levels, the company believes that continued treatment beyond 28 days may provide further reductions in body weight.

In the MAD trial, oral VK2735 also demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability through 28 days of once-daily dosing at doses up to and including 100 mg. The majority (99%) of observed treatment emergent adverse events were mild or moderate, with the majority (90%) reported as mild. Similarly, all observed gastrointestinal adverse events were reported as mild or moderate, with the majority (84%) reported as mild.

Concurrent with the development of oral VK2735, Viking is also advancing a subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 through clinical development. The company previously announced positive data from the Phase 2 VENTURE study of subcutaneous VK2735, with the trial successfully achieving its primary and all secondary endpoints. Patients receiving VK2735 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in mean body weight from baseline, ranging up to 14.7%. Statistically significant differences compared to placebo were observed for all doses starting at Week 1 and were maintained throughout the course of the study. Weight loss in all treated cohorts appeared to be progressive through 13 weeks and did not show evidence of plateauing. VK2735 also demonstrated encouraging safety and tolerability in the VENTURE study, with the majority of observed adverse events being reported as mild or moderate. The company plans to initiate Phase 3 development with the subcutaneous formulation of VK2735 in the first half of 2025.

About GLP-1 and Dual GLP-1/GIP Agonists

Activation of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor has been shown to decrease glucose, reduce appetite, lower body weight, and improve insulin sensitivity in patients with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or both. Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Ozempic®, Rybelsus®, and Wegovy®. More recently, research efforts have explored the potential co-activation of the glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP) receptor as a means of enhancing the therapeutic benefits of GLP-1 receptor activation. Tirzepatide is a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is currently marketed in various dosage strengths and forms as Mounjaro® and Zepbound®.

About Viking Therapeutics, Inc.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel first-in-class or best-in-class therapies for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders, with three compounds currently in clinical trials. Viking's research and development activities leverage its expertise in metabolism to develop innovative therapeutics designed to improve patients' lives. Viking's clinical programs include VK2735, a novel dual agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) receptors for the potential treatment of various metabolic disorders. Data from a Phase 1 and a Phase 2 trial evaluating VK2735 (dosed subcutaneously) for metabolic disorders demonstrated an encouraging safety and tolerability profile as well as positive signs of clinical benefit. Concurrently, the company is evaluating an oral formulation of VK2735 in a Phase 2 trial. Viking is also developing VK2809, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the treatment of lipid and metabolic disorders. The compound successfully achieved both the primary and secondary endpoints in a recently completed Phase 2b study for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis. In a Phase 2a trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, patients who received VK2809 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in LDL-C and liver fat content compared with patients who received placebo. The company's newest program is evaluating a series of internally developed dual amylin and calcitonin receptor agonists (or DACRAs) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders. In the rare disease space, Viking is developing VK0214, a novel, orally available, small molecule selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist for the potential treatment of X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (X-ALD). In a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with the adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) form of X-ALD, VK0214 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated, while driving significant reductions in plasma levels of very long-chain fatty acids (VLCFAs) and other lipids, as compared to placebo.

For more information about Viking Therapeutics, please visit www.vikingtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Viking Therapeutics, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Viking's expectations regarding its clinical and preclinical development programs, anticipated timing for reporting clinical data and cash resources. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the success, cost and timing of Viking's product candidate development activities and clinical trials, including those for VK2735, VK0214, VK2809, and the company's other incretin receptor agonists; risks that prior clinical and preclinical results may not be replicated; risks regarding regulatory requirements; and other risks that are described in Viking's most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Viking's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including the risk factors set forth in those filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Viking disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

