Moleculin Biotech, Inc.: Moleculin Highlights Development Progress of Annamycin, Phase 2 Data Outperforms Billion-Dollar Assets in AML, Phase 3 Data Readouts in 2025 & 2026

- Received US Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for pivotal, adaptive Phase 3 clinical trial (the "MIRACLE" trial) and engaged leading contract research organization (CRO); On track to begin dosing of Annamycin in combination with cytarabine for the treatment of R/R AML in Q1 2025

- Expected timelines for recruitment updates and preliminary readouts of MIRACLE trial accelerated to 2H 2025 (n=45); 1H 2026 (n=~75-90) with potential for accelerated NDA process beginning as early as 2027

- Continued growing body of data with recently announced new preliminary clinical results demonstrating Annamycin plus Ara-C achieved 60% CR/CRi in subjects who were relapsed from or refractory to Venetoclax regimens; more than 4 times greater than published historical rates

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (Nasdaq: MBRX) ("Moleculin" or the "Company"), a late-stage pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of drug candidates targeting hard-to-treat tumors and viruses, today provided a business outlook and outlined expected upcoming milestones.

"We have positioned Moleculin to achieve value-driving milestones through the next several years, starting with the imminent beginning of enrollment for MIRACLE and the first interim read-out from that study later this year. Having a readout in the first year of a Phase 3 approval trial is, we believe, exceptional. Prior data support our belief that Annamycin is a potential game-changing asset for the treatment of AML, and we believe it can lead to significant value creation for Moleculin as we aggressively move forward with our clinical development plan. Not only has Annamycin appeared to be safer and more effective than currently prescribed anthracyclines, but we believe the recently announced preclinical data demonstrating significant activity of Annamycin in a Venetoclax-resistant AML model underscores the potential that Annamycin has 'pipeline in a product' potential and represents a much-needed treatment option for other patients who otherwise have very poor outcomes. Annamycin's performance in Phase 2 has outperformed the response rates seen in billion-dollar assets in the AML space and AML remains among the highest unmet needs in healthcare. Simply stated, the bar for approval is low, and the potential reward for shareholders is substantial and we have never been more excited about the prospects for Annamycin," commented Walter Klemp, Chairman and CEO of Moleculin.

Clinical Development Update

Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

The Company is currently advancing the development of Annamycin in combination with Cytarabine (also known as "Ara-C" and for which the combination of Annamycin and Ara-C is referred to as "AnnAraC") to a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of AML patients who are refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy (R/R AML). This Phase 3 "MIRACLE" trial (derived from M olecul i n R /R AML A nnAraC Cl inical E valuation) will be global, including sites in the US, Europe and the Middle East.

The MIRACLE study, subject to appropriate future filings with and potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents, utilizes an adaptive design whereby the first 75 to 90 subjects will be randomized (1:1:1) in Part A of the trial to receive high dose cytarabine (HiDAC) combined with either placebo, 190 mg/m2 of Annamycin, or 230 mg/m2 of Annamycin, which Annamycin doses were specifically recommended by the FDA in the Company's end of Phase 1B /2 meeting. The amended protocol allows for the unblinding of preliminary primary efficacy data (CR) and safety/tolerability of the three arms at 45 subjects, in addition to the conclusion of Part A (at 75 to 90 subjects). This early unblinding will yield 30 subjects with Annamycin (190mg/m2 and 230/m2) and HiDAC and 15 subjects with just HiDAC. The Company expects to reach the first unblinding (45 subjects) in the second half of 2025, in addition to the second unblinding, which is expected in the first half of 2026. This accelerated estimated timeline is due to the positive response the Company received in meetings during December with potential investigators regarding recruitment for the trial.

For Part B of the trial, approximately 244 additional subjects will be randomized to receive either HiDAC plus placebo or HiDAC plus the optimum dose of Annamycin (randomized 1:1). The selection of the optimum dose will be based on the overall balance of safety, pharmacokinetics and efficacy, consistent with the FDA's new Project Optimus initiative. This increase from 240 to 244 subjects represents the statistical "cost" of the additional interim unblinding.

Important Development Program Highlights

Phase 3 MIRACLE trial builds off of positive results of Phase 1B /2 clinical trial evaluating AnnAraC for the treatment of subjects with AML as both first line therapy and for subjects who are refractory to or relapsed after induction therapy (MB-106): Complete Remission (CR) rate was 50% and CRc (CR plus CRi (CR with incomplete recovery of blood counts)) rate was 60% for 2 nd line subjects (n=10); Median durability: ~8 months and increasing; Median overall survival in MB-106 was 9.1 months for 0-6 prior lines of therapies (n=22) and 11.6 months for 2 nd line subjects (n=10); and Strong efficacy signal even where a prior venetoclax combination therapy has failed.

Received US Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval;

Leveraging expertise of Catalyst Clinical Research, a leading contract research organization (CRO), with our recent engagement with them to help conduct the MIRACLE trial; and

Accelerated planned unblinded data readout to H2 2025.

Expected Milestones for Annamycin AML Development Program

1Q - 3Q 2025 - Update on MIRACLE trial site selection/approvals by countries

1Q 2025 - First subject enrolled and treated in MIRACLE trial

2025 - Recruitment update for MIRACLE trial

2H 2025 - Data readout (n=45) unblinded efficacy/safety review

2H 2025 - 2026 - Impact of data readout (n=45) on regulatory pathway; Recruitment update

1H 2026 - Interim efficacy and safety data (n=~75-90) unblinded and Optimum Dose set for MIRACLE trial

2027 - Begin enrollment of 3 rd line subjects in MIRACLE2

line subjects in MIRACLE2 2027 - Enrollment ends in 2 nd line subjects

line subjects 2028 - Primary efficacy data for 2 nd line subjects in MIRACLE

line subjects in MIRACLE 2028 - Begin submission of a Rolling New Drug Application (NDA) for the treatment of R/R AML for accelerated approval on primary endpoint of CR from MIRACLE

Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) Lung Metastases

As previously announced, the Company completed enrollment in the Phase 2 portion of its U.S. Phase 1B /2 clinical trial evaluating Annamycin as monotherapy for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma lung metastases. Subjects who had stable disease at the time of study discontinuation were followed for progression free response and overall survival. The study database is locked, and the clinical study report is being written and should be completed in early 2025 and will be released in detail at that time.

Expected Milestones for Annamycin STS Lung Mets Development Program

2025 - Final MB-107 data readout

2025 - Identify next phase of development / pivotal IIT (investigator-initiated-trial) program

Annamycin currently has Fast Track Status and Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia, in addition to Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. Furthermore, Annamycin has Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Moleculin Biotech, Inc.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical stage pharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of therapeutic candidates addressing hard-to-treat tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin, is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms and to eliminate the cardiotoxicity common with currently prescribed anthracyclines. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases.

The Company is initiating the MIRACLE (Moleculin R/R AML AnnAraC Clinical Evaluation) Trial (MB-108), a pivotal, adaptive design Phase 3 trial evaluating Annamycin in combination with cytarabine, together referred to as AnnAraC, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Following a successful Phase 1B /2 study (MB-106), with input from the FDA, the Company believes it has substantially de-risked the development pathway towards a potential approval for Annamycin for the treatment of AML. This study is subject to appropriate future filings with potential additional feedback from the FDA and their foreign equivalents.

Additionally, the Company is developing WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator capable of inhibiting p-STAT3 and other oncogenic transcription factors while also stimulating a natural immune response, targeting brain tumors, pancreatic and other cancers. Moleculin is also engaged in the development of a portfolio of antimetabolites, including WP1122 for the potential treatment of pathogenic viruses, as well as certain cancer indications.

