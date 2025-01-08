LATHAM, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options, and improving quality of life for patients, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended November 30, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Second Quarter Highlights

Quarter Ended

November 30, 2024 Pro Forma* YoY Growth Pro Forma* Net Sales $73.0 million 9.2% Med Tech Net Sales $31.5 million 25.0% Med Device Net Sales $41.5 million (0.4)%

GAAP Gross margin of 54.8%

GAAP loss per share of $(0.26)

Adjusted loss per share of $(0.04)

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million

Received CPT Category I Codes for Irreversible Electroporation (IRE), the primary method of action for the NanoKnife System, for the treatment of lesions in the prostate and liver, effective January 1, 2026

Received FDA 510(k) clearance for NanoKnife Prostate Tissue Ablation in December 2024

Announced NanoKnife hit all primary endpoints of PRESERVE clinical trial for use in Prostate Tissue Ablation in December 2024

Raising fiscal year 2025 guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

*Pro forma results exclude the Dialysis and BioSentry businesses divested in June 2023 and the PICC and Midline product portfolios divested in February 2024, as well as the discontinued Radiofrequency and Syntrax products in February 2024. Pro forma revenue for Q2 FY25 excludes approximately $0.2 million of returns of divested products during the quarter.

"We are very excited about our strong performance during the second quarter, and in particular the continued strength of our Med Tech segment, which grew 25% over the prior year. We also hit a number of key milestones for our NanoKnife System, with the receipt of CPT Category I Codes and FDA 510(k) clearance for prostate tissue ablation. These achievements put us in a fantastic position to drive accelerated growth for NanoKnife in coming quarters," commented Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer of AngioDynamics, Inc. "Through a combination of strong sales results, increasing contribution from our Med Tech segment, and operating efficiency efforts, we delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow in the quarter. As a result of the tremendous progress made towards our goal of achieving profitability, we now expect to be Adjusted EBITDA positive for the fiscal year."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial metrics and growth rates presented below are on a pro forma basis.

Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $73.0 million, an increase of 9.2% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Med Tech net sales were $31.5 million, a 25.0% increase from $25.2 million in the prior-year period. Med Tech includes the Auryon peripheral atherectomy platform, the thrombus management platform, which includes the AlphaVac and AngioVac mechanical thrombectomy systems, and the NanoKnife irreversible electroporation platform.

Growth in the quarter was driven by strength across all product lines, including Auryon sales of $13.7 million, which increased 21.8%, AngioVac sales of $8.1 million, which increased 50.7%, AlphaVac sales of $2.5 million, which increased 33.3%, and NanoKnife disposable sales of $5.0 million, which increased 23.1%. Total NanoKnife sales, including capital, of $6.0 million, increased 4.9%.

Med Device net sales were $41.5 million, a decrease of 0.4% compared to $41.6 million in the prior-year period. U.S. net sales of Med Device products grew 1.6% during the second quarter compared to last year.

U.S. net sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $62.7 million, an increase of 12.3% from $55.8 million a year ago. International net sales were $10.3 million, a decrease of 6.6%, compared to $11.1 million a year ago.

Gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 54.7%, which was 10 basis points down compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024, and 30 basis points sequentially up from 54.4% in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

Gross margin for the Med Tech business was 63.7%, an increase of 120 basis points from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 driven by growth in AngioVac. Gross margin for the Med Device business was 47.8%, a decrease of 240 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024 due to inflationary pressures and costs associated with the transition to outsourced manufacturing.

The Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $10.7 million, or a loss per share of $0.26, in the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, adjusted net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.7 million, or a loss per share of $0.04. This compares to an adjusted net loss during the fiscal second quarter of 2024 of $3.4 million, or a loss per share of $0.08.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, excluding the items shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation table below, was $3.1 million, compared to $(0.0) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company generated $2.5 million in operating cash.

At November 30, 2024, the Company had $54.1 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $55.0 million in cash and cash equivalents at August 31, 2024. During the second quarter, the Company utilized $1.1 million on share repurchases.

In accordance with the Company's previously announced expectations regarding cash usage for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, the Company expects to utilize cash in the third fiscal quarter and generate cash in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Received CPT Category I Codes for IRE for the Treatment of Lesions in the Prostate and Liver

In October, the Company announced that Irreversible Electroporation (IRE), the primary method of action for the NanoKnife System, has received CPT® Category I codes for the treatment of lesions in the prostate and liver. The decision by the American Medical Association's ("AMA") CPT® Editorial Panel will facilitate reimbursement for healthcare providers performing IRE ablation procedures and enables broader access to the NanoKnife System for patients. The new codes will be effective, with physician Relative Value Units (RVUs) attached, on January 1, 2026.

With these new CPT® Category I codes, healthcare providers will be able to bill more precisely for the treatments provided and should achieve broader insurance coverage and defined reimbursement rates for NanoKnife procedures, increasing market access to this minimally invasive IRE technology.

NanoKnife System Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for Prostate Tissue Ablation

In December, subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company received FDA 510(k) clearance for the NanoKnife System for prostate tissue ablation.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men worldwide, with approximately 1.5 million new cases diagnosed annually.1 Many of these patients seek alternatives to radical procedures that can lead to significant, long-term urological side effects.2 The NanoKnife System is the first and only non-thermal, radiation-free, ablation technology designed to treat prostate tissue by using IRE technology, offering patients a minimally invasive option for prostate treatment.

The NanoKnife System minimizes the life-altering complications often associated with traditional treatments by selectively targeting prostate tissue while preserving critical functions. As the Company expands its global footprint and increases access to the technology, the Company is launching comprehensive education and awareness campaigns to empower physicians with hands-on training and clinical support while engaging patients through innovative outreach initiatives.

NanoKnife System Hit All Primary Endpoints in PRESERVE Study

The NanoKnife System's clearance followed the completion of the pivotal PRESERVE clinical study and submission of results in September of 2024.

The PRESERVE clinical study met its primary effectiveness endpoint demonstrating the performance of the NanoKnife System for the ablation of prostate tissue in patients with intermediate-risk PCa. At 12-months post-procedure, 84.0% of men were free from in-field, clinically significant disease. In addition, the study demonstrated strong quality of life outcomes with respect to short-term urinary continence and sexual function preservation. 3

The study's results validated the robust safety and clinical efficacy profile of the NanoKnife System, reinforcing findings from more than 32 clinical studies performed around the world involving over 2,600 patients.3

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Guidance

For fiscal year 2025:

The Company continues to expect net sales to be in the range of $282 to $288 million, representing growth of between 4.2% - 6.4% over fiscal 2024 pro forma revenue of $270.7 million

The Company now expects Med Tech net sales to grow in the range of 12% to 15%, an increase from 10% to 12%

The Company now expects Med Device net sales to be flat, a decrease from 1% to 3%

The Company continues to expect Gross margin to be approximately 52% to 53%

The Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.0 to $3.0 million, an increase from the previous guidance of a loss of $2.5 million to $0. The updated guidance compares to a pro forma Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million in fiscal 2024

The Company now expects Adjusted loss per share in the range of $0.34 to $0.38, an improvement from the previous guidance of a loss per share of $0.38 to $0.42. The updated guidance compares to a pro forma Adjusted loss per share of $0.45 in fiscal 2024

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the same day to discuss the results. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-407-0784 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8560 (international).

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the "Investors" section of the AngioDynamics website at www.angiodynamics.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available, until Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET. To hear this recording, dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13750571.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and believes that non-GAAP measures may assist investors in analyzing the underlying trends in AngioDynamics' business over time. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In this news release, AngioDynamics has reported pro forma results, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. Management uses these measures in its internal analysis and review of operational performance. Management believes that these measures provide investors with useful information in comparing AngioDynamics' performance over different periods. By using these non-GAAP measures, management believes that investors get a better picture of the performance of AngioDynamics' underlying business. Management encourages investors to review AngioDynamics' financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP to understand AngioDynamics' performance taking into account all relevant factors, including those that may only occur from time to time but have a material impact on AngioDynamics' financial results. Please see the tables that follow for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding AngioDynamics' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, capital expenditures, products, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include the words such as "expects," "reaffirms," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "projects," "optimistic," or variations of such words and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that actual events or results may differ materially from AngioDynamics' expectations, expressed or implied. Factors that may affect the actual results achieved by AngioDynamics include, without limitation, the scale and scope of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the ability of AngioDynamics to develop its existing and new products, technological advances and patents attained by competitors, infringement of AngioDynamics' technology or assertions that AngioDynamics' technology infringes the technology of third parties, the ability of AngioDynamics to effectively compete against competitors that have substantially greater resources, future actions by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, domestic and foreign health care reforms and government regulations, results of pending or future clinical trials, overall economic conditions (including inflation, labor shortages and supply chain challenges including the cost and availability of raw materials), the results of on-going litigation, challenges with respect to third-party distributors or joint venture partners or collaborators, the results of sales efforts, the effects of product recalls and product liability claims, changes in key personnel, the ability of AngioDynamics to execute on strategic initiatives, the effects of economic, credit and capital market conditions, general market conditions, market acceptance, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, the effects on pricing from group purchasing organizations and competition, the ability of AngioDynamics to obtain regulatory clearances or approval of its products, or to integrate acquired businesses, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in AngioDynamics' SEC filings, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2024. AngioDynamics does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

1 https://www.wcrf.org/cancer-trends/prostate-cancer-statistics/

2 Cheng JY. The Prostate Cancer Intervention Versus Observation Trial (PIVOT) in Perspective. J Clin Med Res. 2013;5(4):266-268. doi:10.4021/jocmr1395w

3 Data on file.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 72,845 170 $ 73,015 $ 79,073 (12,190 ) $ 66,883 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 32,939 151 33,090 38,811 (8,600 ) 30,211 Gross profit 39,906 19 39,925 40,262 (3,590 ) 36,672 % of net sales 54.8 % 54.7 % 50.9 % 54.8 % Operating expenses Research and development 6,434 - 6,434 8,658 (323 ) 8,335 Sales and marketing 25,589 - 25,589 25,464 (1,469 ) 23,995 General and administrative 10,391 - 10,391 9,289 (74 ) 9,215 Amortization of intangibles 2,562 - 2,562 3,562 (964 ) 2,598 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 156 - 156 221 - 221 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 5,868 9 5,877 6,188 (106 ) 6,082 Total operating expenses 51,000 9 51,009 53,382 (2,936 ) 50,446 Operating loss (11,094 ) 10 (11,084 ) (13,120 ) (654 ) (13,774 ) Interest income, net 234 - 234 534 - 534 Other income (expense), net 12 - 12 (32 ) - (32 ) Total other income, net 246 - 246 502 - 502 Loss before income tax benefit (10,848 ) 10 (10,838 ) (12,618 ) (654 ) (13,272 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (110 ) - (110 ) 16,430 - 16,430 Net loss $ (10,738 ) $ 10 $ (10,728 ) $ (29,048 ) $ (654 ) $ (29,702 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.74 ) Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,922 40,922 40,219 40,219 Diluted 40,922 40,922 40,219 40,219

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma

Adjustments (2) Pro Forma Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 140,336 179 $ 140,515 $ 157,752 (24,125 ) $ 133,627 Cost of sales (exclusive of intangible amortization) 63,706 150 63,856 77,430 (17,082 ) 60,348 Gross profit 76,630 29 76,659 80,322 (7,043 ) 73,279 % of net sales 54.6 % 54.6 % 50.9 % 54.8 % Operating expenses Research and development 12,719 - 12,719 16,599 (530 ) 16,069 Sales and marketing 51,194 - 51,194 52,832 (2,956 ) 49,876 General and administrative 21,366 - 21,366 20,145 (75 ) 20,070 Amortization of intangibles 5,132 - 5,132 7,187 (1,928 ) 5,259 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 232 - 232 91 - 91 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net 10,179 164 10,343 9,400 (128 ) 9,272 Total operating expenses 100,822 164 100,986 106,254 (5,617 ) 100,637 Gain on sale of assets - - - 47,842 (47,842 ) - Operating income (loss) (24,192 ) (135 ) (24,327 ) 21,910 (49,268 ) (27,358 ) Interest income, net 840 - 840 653 - 653 Other income (expense), net (161 ) - (161 ) (320 ) - (320 ) Total other income, net 679 - 679 333 - 333 Income (loss) before income tax benefit (23,513 ) (135 ) (23,648 ) 22,243 (49,268 ) (27,025 ) Income tax expense 23 - 23 5,407 - 5,407 Net income (loss) $ (23,536 ) $ (135 ) $ (23,671 ) $ 16,836 $ (49,268 ) $ (32,432 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.81 ) Diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (0.58 ) $ 0.42 $ (0.81 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 40,787 40,787 40,030 40,030 Diluted 40,787 40,787 40,103 40,030

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the six months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (10,738 ) $ (29,048 ) $ (23,536 ) $ 16,836 Amortization of intangibles 2,562 3,562 5,132 7,187 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 156 221 232 91 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 5,868 6,188 10,179 9,400 Gain on sale of assets - - - (47,842 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 410 17,039 1,856 7,459 Adjusted net loss $ (1,742 ) $ (2,038 ) $ (6,137 ) $ (6,869 ) Reconciliation of Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.58 ) $ 0.42 Amortization of intangibles 0.06 0.09 0.13 0.18 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 0.01 0.01 - Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.14 0.15 0.24 0.24 Gain on sale of assets - - - (1.20 ) Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 0.01 0.42 0.05 0.19 Adjusted diluted loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.17 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 40,922 40,219 40,787 40,030

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (10,738 ) $ (29,048 ) $ (23,536 ) $ 16,836 Income tax expense (benefit) (110 ) 16,430 23 5,407 Interest income, net (234 ) (534 ) (840 ) (653 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,863 6,685 13,648 13,373 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 156 221 232 91 Stock based compensation 2,528 1,877 5,733 6,021 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 4,575 6,188 7,616 9,400 Gain on sale of assets - - - (47,842 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,040 $ 1,819 $ 2,876 $ 2,633 Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.07

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Loss to Pro Forma Adjusted Net Loss: Pro Forma Pro Forma Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Pro forma net loss $ (10,728 ) $ (29,702 ) $ (23,671 ) $ (32,432 ) Amortization of intangibles 2,562 2,598 5,132 5,259 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 156 221 232 91 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 5,877 6,082 10,343 9,272 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 407 17,436 1,849 8,260 Adjusted pro forma net loss $ (1,726 ) $ (3,365 ) $ (6,115 ) $ (9,550 ) Reconciliation of Pro Forma Diluted Loss Per Share to Pro Forma Adjusted Diluted Loss Per Share: Pro Forma Pro Forma Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Pro forma diluted loss per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.58 ) $ (0.81 ) Amortization of intangibles 0.06 0.06 0.13 0.13 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 0.01 0.01 0.01 - Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 0.14 0.15 0.25 0.23 Tax effect of non-GAAP items (2) 0.01 0.44 0.04 0.21 Adjusted pro forma diluted loss per share $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.24 ) Adjusted diluted sharecount (3) 40,922 40,219 40,787 40,030

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items. (2) Adjustment to reflect the income tax provision on a non-GAAP basis has been calculated assuming no valuation allowance on the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets and an effective tax rate of 23% for the periods ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (3) Diluted shares may differ for non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP due to a GAAP loss.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Continued) (in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Pro Forma Net Loss to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA: Pro Forma Pro Forma Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Pro forma net loss $ (10,728 ) $ (29,702 ) $ (23,671 ) $ (32,432 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (110 ) 16,430 23 5,407 Interest income, net (234 ) (534 ) (840 ) (653 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,863 5,691 13,648 11,373 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 156 221 232 91 Stock based compensation 2,528 1,802 5,733 5,859 Acquisition, restructuring and other items, net (1) 4,584 6,082 7,780 9,272 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,059 $ (10 ) $ 2,905 $ (1,083 ) Per diluted share: Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.07 $ - $ 0.07 $ (0.03 )

(1) Includes costs related to merger and acquisition activities, restructuring, and unusual items, including asset impairments and write-offs, certain litigation, and other items.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ACQUISITION, RESTRUCTURING, AND OTHER ITEMS, NET DETAIL (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Legal (1) $ 56 $ 5,322 $ 410 $ 7,139 Mergers and acquisitions 737 252 737 252 Plant closure (2) 5,102 - 8,691 - Transition service agreement (3) (454 ) (177 ) (960 ) (323 ) Manufacturing relocation (4) - 689 - 1,277 Other (5) 427 102 1,301 1,055 Total $ 5,868 $ 6,188 $ 10,179 $ 9,400

(1) Legal expenses related to litigation that is outside the normal course of business. (2) Plant closure expenses, related to the restructuring of our manufacturing footprint which was announced on January 5, 2024. (3) Transition services agreements that were entered into with Merit and Spectrum. (4) Expenses to relocate certain manufacturing lines out of Queensbury, NY. (5) Included in the $1.1 million in other for the six months ended November 30, 2023 is $0.9 million of deferred financing fees that were written-off in conjunction with the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry businesses and concurrent extinguishment of the debt.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales Med Tech $ 31,554 $ - $ 31,554 $ 25,363 $ (122 ) $ 25,241 24.4 % 25.0 % Med Device 41,291 170 41,461 53,710 (12,068 ) 41,642 (23.1 )% (0.4 )% $ 72,845 $ 170 $ 73,015 $ 79,073 $ (12,190 ) $ 66,883 (7.9 )% 0.0 % (7.9 )% 9.2 % 0.0 % 9.2 % Net Sales United States $ 62,678 $ - $ 62,678 $ 64,002 $ (8,182 ) $ 55,820 (2.1 )% 12.3 % International 10,167 170 10,337 15,071 (4,008 ) 11,063 (32.5 )% (0.1 )% (32.6 )% (6.6 )% $ 72,845 $ 170 $ 73,015 $ 79,073 $ (12,190 ) $ 66,883 (7.9 )% 0.0 % (7.9 )% 9.2 % 0.0 % 9.2 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 % Change % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Med Tech $ 20,113 $ - $ 20,113 $ 15,816 $ (33 ) $ 15,783 27.2 % 27.4 % Gross profit % of sales 63.7 % 63.7 % 62.4 % 62.5 % Med Device $ 19,793 $ 19 $ 19,812 $ 24,446 $ (3,557 ) $ 20,889 (19.0 )% (5.2 )% Gross profit % of sales 47.9 % 47.8 % 45.5 % 50.2 % Total $ 39,906 $ 19 $ 39,925 $ 40,262 $ (3,590 ) $ 36,672 (0.9 )% 8.9 % Gross profit % of sales 54.8 % 54.7 % 50.9 % 54.8 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the three months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET SALES BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND BY GEOGRAPHY (in thousands)

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth %

Growth Currency

Impact Constant

Currency

Growth (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Sales Med Tech $ 59,523 $ - $ 59,523 $ 51,224 $ (253 ) $ 50,971 16.2 % 16.8 % Med Device 80,813 179 80,992 106,528 (23,872 ) 82,656 (24.1 )% (2.0 )% $ 140,336 $ 179 $ 140,515 $ 157,752 $ (24,125 ) $ 133,627 (11.0 )% 0.0 % (11.0 )% 5.2 % 0.0 % 5.2 % Net Sales United States $ 122,159 $ 10 $ 122,169 $ 128,401 $ (16,578 ) $ 111,823 (4.9 )% 9.3 % International 18,177 169 18,346 29,351 (7,547 ) 21,804 (38.1 )% 0.1 % (38.0 )% (15.9 )% $ 140,336 $ 179 $ 140,515 $ 157,752 $ (24,125 ) $ 133,627 (11.0 )% 0.0 % (11.0 )% 5.2 % 0.0 % 5.2 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the six months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

GROSS PROFIT BY PRODUCT CATEGORY (in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Actual (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma As Reported (1) Pro Forma Adj. (2) Pro Forma Actual Pro Forma Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2024 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 Nov 30,

2023 % Change % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Med Tech $ 37,810 $ - $ 37,810 $ 32,543 $ (72 ) $ 32,471 16.2 % 16.4 % Gross profit % of sales 63.5 % 63.5 % 63.5 % 63.7 % Med Device $ 38,820 $ 29 $ 38,849 $ 47,779 $ (6,971 ) $ 40,808 (18.8 )% (4.8 )% Gross profit % of sales 48.0 % 48.0 % 44.9 % 49.4 % Total $ 76,630 $ 29 $ 76,659 $ 80,322 $ (7,043 ) $ 73,279 (4.6 )% 4.6 % Gross profit % of sales 54.6 % 54.6 % 50.9 % 54.8 %

(1) Reflects the Company's US GAAP consolidated financial statements before pro forma adjustments related to the sale of the Dialysis and BioSentry Businesses on June 8, 2023, the sale of the PICCs and Midlines Businesses on February 15, 2024 and the discontinuation of the RadioFrequency Ablation and Syntrax products ("the Businesses") as of February 29, 2024, for the six months ended November 30, 2024 and 2023. (2) Reflects the elimination of revenues and expenses representing the operating results from the sales and discontinuation of the Businesses.

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) Nov 30, 2024 May 31, 2024 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,089 $ 76,056 Accounts receivable, net 43,158 43,610 Inventories 65,918 60,616 Prepaid expenses and other 12,195 12,971 Total current assets 175,360 193,253 Property, plant and equipment, net 32,977 35,666 Other assets 10,103 11,369 Intangible assets, net 73,110 77,383 Total assets $ 291,550 $ 317,671 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,746 $ 37,751 Accrued liabilities 39,919 41,098 Current portion of contingent consideration 4,960 4,728 Other current liabilities 8,970 7,578 Total current liabilities 88,595 91,155 Deferred income taxes 4,334 4,852 Other long-term liabilities 11,853 16,078 Total liabilities 104,782 112,085 Stockholders' equity 186,768 205,586 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 291,550 $ 317,671

ANGIODYNAMICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 Nov 30, 2024 Nov 30, 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (10,738 ) $ (29,048 ) $ (23,536 ) $ 16,836 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,863 6,685 13,648 13,373 Non-cash lease expense 499 481 993 957 Stock based compensation 2,528 1,877 5,733 6,021 Gain on disposal of assets - - - (47,842 ) Transaction costs for disposition - - - (2,427 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 156 221 232 91 Deferred income taxes (249 ) 16,366 (588 ) 4,951 Change in accounts receivable allowances 118 627 388 549 Fixed and intangible asset impairments and disposals 39 174 59 239 Write-off of other assets - - - 869 Other (2 ) (129 ) 119 (138 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,734 ) (2,480 ) 50 677 Inventories (1,250 ) (4,270 ) (5,303 ) (8,844 ) Prepaid expenses and other 764 (811 ) (72 ) (4,979 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 7,479 15,573 (7,503 ) (966 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,473 5,266 (15,780 ) (20,633 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (797 ) (554 ) (1,889 ) (1,345 ) Additions to placement and evaluation units (1,164 ) (1,239 ) (2,477 ) (2,006 ) Proceeds from sale of assets - - - 100,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,961 ) (1,793 ) (4,366 ) 96,649 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt - - - (50,000 ) Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration - - - (10,000 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,118 ) - (1,670 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan (5 ) (352 ) 38 58 Net cash used in financing activities (1,123 ) (352 ) (1,632 ) (59,942 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (305 ) 189 (189 ) 202 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (916 ) 3,310 (21,967 ) 16,276 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 55,005 57,586 76,056 44,620 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 54,089 $ 60,896 $ 54,089 $ 60,896

