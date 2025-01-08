Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - The acclaimed plant-based cooking show New Day New Chef, a multiple TASTE Awards winner, has made its highly anticipated debut on Gusto TV, "the world's best food channel." Fans of healthy, sustainable living can tune in on Mondays and Wednesdays at 7 PM ET and Fridays at 12 PM ET and 9 PM ET to enjoy vibrant plant-based recipes and inspiring celebrity appearances.

Produced by UnchainedTV, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to educating audiences about the benefits of plant-based living, New Day New Chef celebrates the best of plant-based cuisine while raising awareness about sustainability and compassion.

The series features an incredible roster of celebrity guests.

"We're ecstatic to partner with Gusto TV to bring New Day New Chef to a global audience," said Jane Velez-Mitchell, Co-Creator and Host of New Day New Chef. "This series is more than cooking-it's a celebration of compassion, sustainability, and the joy of plant-based living, made even more exciting by the incredible lineup of celebrity guests."

Don't miss this exciting new chapter for New Day New Chef on Gusto TV, bringing vibrant plant-based cuisine and world-class entertainment into homes worldwide.

About Gusto TV

Gusto TV is an international food channel with exceptional production values and sophisticated storytelling. With hundreds of hours of proprietary content, Gusto TV offers a culturally diverse lineup that is a feast for the eyes and connects emotionally with viewers. Gusto TV's award-winning titles can be viewed in English, Spanish and Simplified Chinese across 160+ countries on 40+ different platforms. Food is the one true global language and Gusto TV speaks all dialects.

About UnchainedTV

UnchainedTV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization promoting plant-based living through media and fostering awareness about sustainability, animal welfare, and health.

SOURCE: UnchainedTV