Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 17:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vidnoz Inc.: Vidnoz Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Information Security Management

Finanznachrichten News

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidnoz, an innovative AI tool platform, proudly announces its successful ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This certification reflects Vidnoz's strong commitment to information security, enhancing the security of its products and reinforcing the company's market position.


Achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022, Ensure Top-tier Information Security

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the global standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), designed to help organizations establish and implement strict information security controls. Vidnoz's successful certification proves its security system meets the highest global standards, ensuring strict compliance with international information security requirements. With robust risk management and security strategies, Vidnoz protects clients' data and reduces breach risks. This certification enhances Vidnoz's credibility, boosts customer trust, and gives the company a competitive edge in the global market.

To obtain ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Vidnoz underwent a detailed and strict audit process, ensuring that its security policies and procedures fully comply with the standard. A third-party audit team verified the company's robust security controls, including Vidnoz's intrusion prevention systems, which effectively mitigate potential threats. The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification process includes ongoing monitoring and improvements. This also helps Vidnoz stay compliant with global regulations, giving customers peace of mind.

AI Compliance Leader for AI Video Creation

Recognized as an outstanding practitioner in the industry, Vidnoz AI is built on strict adherence to international security standards while constantly evolving through technology iterations and innovations. In particular, Vidnoz AI continuously innovates in AI video creation and digital avatar technology, enabling more efficient video content creation and personalized avatar customization. Meanwhile, Vidnoz AI ensures that all services meet the highest security standards, so clients can trust that their data is safe during the creation process.

Sam Brown, Product Manager at Vidnoz said, "Data breach is around us. Our team has always prioritized information security for our company and products. Achieving the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is a major milestone for us. We will keep improving our products and service, and help clients save time, cost, and effort based on data security. We are committed to benefiting clients worldwide with our innovative solutions."

About Vidnoz

Vidnoz is a leading artificial intelligence technology company that provides 30+ AI tools across industries. The company is committed to helping education, cultural tourism, consulting, IT service, and over 26 other industries enhance content creation efficiency and brand impact through its advanced technology and customized services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2592317/Picture6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vidnoz-achieves-isoiec-270012022-certification-for-information-security-management-302345461.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.