Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air Select AeroCore Technologies for Exclusive 10-Year Engine Foam Wash Agreement

Finanznachrichten News

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines and Endeavor Air have entered into a 10-year agreement, naming AeroCore Technologies as their exclusive engine foam wash provider. The wash program leverages AeroCore's globally patented Nucleated Foam Technology to restore engine performance, improve fuel efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and save maintenance hours across the majority of Delta's and Delta Connection's fleet.

AeroCore logo

AeroCore's innovative approach to aircraft engine cleaning delivers immediate and lasting results. By reducing engine temperatures, restoring fuel economy, and cutting CO2 emissions, AeroCore's environmentally safe foam wash provides superior performance recovery compared to traditional water or detergent engine cleaning methods.

Engine-type agnostic and non-invasive, the foam wash efficiently cleans the entire engine gas path without the need for disassembly, complex setups, or towing the aircraft to a designated wash location. AeroCore's service is performed planeside, at the gate, allowing up to four engines to be cleaned simultaneously with full capture of engine wash effluent. The entire process is completed in approximately 1 hour.

David Thompson, Vice President of Engineering, Quality & Safety at Delta Air Lines, said: "We are thankful to have a partner in AeroCore that can service our entire fleet and help support Delta's fuel savings and engine health priorities."

"We are grateful for Delta's confidence in AeroCore's technology and the value it brings to their fleet. AeroCore is proud to support Delta, and we look forward to further strengthening this partnership," said Jorge Saenz, Founder, and Kevin Bourke, Chief Executive Officer, AeroCore Technologies.

About AeroCore Technologies
AeroCore Technologies, a global leader in aircraft engine cleaning solutions, holds over 20 international patents for its groundbreaking nucleated foam technology. These innovative solutions are revolutionizing the aviation industry by enhancing asset availability and readiness, reducing life cycle costs, minimizing maintenance hours per flight hour, lowering customers' carbon footprints, and achieving peak engine performance.

Proudly designed and manufactured in the USA, AeroCore employs a workforce composed of over 50% U.S. military veterans. AeroCore actively supports the U.S. military by performing thousands of aircraft engine and heat exchanger washes annually.

In addition to aviation, AeroCore's Nucleated Foam Technology delivers significant performance improvements in the oil and gas sector through its joint venture, ReNu Technologies [www.renutech.com].

For inquiries or more information about AeroCore Technologies' Total Engine Health, please visit www.aerocore.com or contact info@aerocore.com.

AeroCore Foam Wash at Gate

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593110/AeroCore_logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593111/AeroCore_Foam_Wash_at_Gate.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delta-air-lines-and-endeavor-air-select-aerocore-technologies-for-exclusive-10-year-engine-foam-wash-agreement-302345946.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
