Qualifire Joins the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard Program

Qualifire's real-time AI control layer enables companies to deploy safer, more reliable LLM applications, ensuring compliance and reducing risks across industries.

Qualifire , the real-time AI reliability and safety platform, is proud to announce its participation in the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard program.

This collaboration allows Qualifire to leverage Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and tools, including the Vertex AI platform and Gemini models, to enhance its GenAI Safeguard platform. Qualifire aims to help enterprises confidently adopt AI by combining Google Cloud's advanced technology with Qualifire's precision safeguards, ensuring reliability, compliance, and scalability.

By participating in the Google Cloud ISV Startup Springboard Program, Qualifire gains access to the following benefits:

Marketing Support: A comprehensive marketing package designed to enhance Qualifire's ongoing marketing initiatives.

Go-to-market Advisory: A dedicated Partner Advisor provides support and guidance for co-selling opportunities with Google Cloud.

Technical Advisory: Expert Partner Engineers offer assistance to validate solution architecture, innovate with Google Cloud technologies, and navigate the complexities of the AI ecosystem.

As businesses integrate generative AI (GenAI) into operations, enabling protection against risks like inaccuracies, hallucinations, policy violations, and data leaks continue to remain a high priority. Qualifire helps address these risks as a proactive AI firewall, delivering 99.6% precision and ultra-low latency (20ms) in detecting and blocking issues in real time. This empowers enterprises to deploy AI solutions that maintain compliance, safeguard brand integrity, and accelerate innovation - all without requiring additional engineering resources.

Designed to streamline the AI lifecycle, Qualifire integrates seamlessly into enterprise workflows, transforming plain-text policies into enforceable rules. Its robust monitoring and detection capabilities span from data labeling and experimentation to deployment, enabling businesses to deploy AI solutions faster, mitigate risks, and build trust with their customers.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with a globally trusted leader like Google Cloud," said Gilad Ivry, Co-founder and CEO of Qualifire. "Joining the ISV Startup Springboard program marks a significant milestone in our mission to make AI adoption safe and seamless. By combining Google Cloud's advanced tools with Qualifire's real-time safeguards, Qualifire is empowering enterprises to deploy GenAI solutions that align with their compliance needs and operational objectives. We're unlocking AI's transformative potential while ensuring it remains reliable and secure."

About Qualifire

Qualifire is a real-time AI safeguard and quality control platform, enabling enterprises to deploy trustworthy, compliant, and reliable GenAI solutions. With industry-leading precision and low-latency performance, Qualifire detects and prevents inaccuracies, hallucinations, and policy violations.

Seamlessly integrating into any workflow, Qualifire supports the entire AI lifecycle, from experimentation to deployment, by embedding real-time monitoring and transforming policies into actionable rules. By reducing risks and accelerating time-to-market, Qualifire ensures AI outputs align with regulatory standards and business objectives.

SOURCE: Qualifire

