Clarion Capital Partners Acquires Marketplace Events

Clarion Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in a diversified portfolio of lower middle-market companies, has completed the acquisition of Marketplace Events, the largest organizer of business-to-consumer shows in North America.

Marketplace Events currently operates more than 110 consumer shows in the home and garden, sport and outdoor, and holiday sectors, as well as 11 recently acquired trade shows, across 54 markets in the U.S. and Canada. Leveraging scale, technology, and predictability, Marketplace Events brings together 30,000 exhibitors, more than 2.2 million consumers, and 5 million unique web visitors on an annual basis. The company employs 180 people working in home offices across North America with the goal of making a lasting, material difference to employees, exhibitors, attendees, and communities.

"We are excited about our investment in Marketplace Events-the clear market leader in the B2C events industry in North America," said David Ragins, President of Private Equity for Clarion Capital Partners. "They are quickly developing their expertise across additional end markets while being the acquirer of choice , but it is the value they place on their employees and their strong workplace culture that aligns so well with Clarion's own vision," he continued. Just two months ago, Clarion was recognized as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work by Crain's New York Business. The firm led the field in its industry, earning the top spot among private equity firms, and ranked 38th out of all New York City companies this year.

The organizational structure, operations and employee base of Marketplace Events are not affected by this transaction. All current shows and staff will continue with the business. BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as exclusive financial advisor to Marketplace Events in this transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The announcement comes on the heels of the largest acquisition in the company's history. In June, Marketplace Events acquired 31 shows from Master Promotions in Canada. "We expect our new partnership with Clarion will allow us to accelerate our growth even further and offer new opportunities for our staff, our exhibitors, and partners," explained Mark White, CEO of Marketplace Events. "We have a long history of buying and growing home and holiday shows, and we are excited to continue on that path while also building out our sport and outdoor business and our new B2B shows," White continued. "The business has now fully recovered to beyond pre-COVID levels and has never been stronger," said White.

The company expects to announce six new shows in the next two months which will take the portfolio to 120 total events.

Marketplace Events creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The company produces more than 100 business-to-consumer and trade shows in North America including almost 70 home and garden shows, 19 sport and outdoor shows, 16 holiday shows and 11 regional trade shows. The 114 combined events, in 54 markets, currently attract 30,000 exhibitors, 2.2 million attendees and another 5 million unique web visitors annually. The company produces some of the most successful and longest-running shows in North America, including market-leading shows in Seattle, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal-some of which have thrived in their markets for more than 75 years. For a full list of upcoming events visit www.marketplaceevents.com.

Founded in 1999, Clarion is a New York-based investment manager operating two primary business segments: Private Equity (launched in 1999) and Structured Credit (launched in 2018). Clarion's private equity business seeks to make primarily control investments in a diversified portfolio of lower middle-market companies generating $7.5-30.0 million of EBITDA. Clarion focuses on growth companies in industries such as: Media, Entertainment & Technology; Financial Technology & Services; Business & Healthcare Services; and Consumer & Consumer Services. Clarion's structured credit business focuses mostly on CLO equity and mezzanine investments, sourced both in the primary and secondary markets. The structured credit team manages traditional private funds and an insurance-dedicated fund. Additional information on Clarion can be found at? www.clarion-capital.com .

