iQuanti: Debunking 5 Myths About Dental Implants in Salt Lake City, Utah

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / Salt Lake City is a haven for sports enthusiasts and adventurers. Whether you're heading to the rink to play ice hockey, navigating raging rapids in a raft, or heading southeast to Park City to hit the slopes, there are plenty of ways to get your adrenaline pumping. But if you've ever been on the receiving end of a facial injury in sports or otherwise, you know how painful, physically and emotionally, it can be to have a missing tooth.

For people with missing teeth, dental implants are a smile-saving solution that can be more comfortable than dentures or other temporary fixes. Yet, despite the benefits of dental implants, there are some pervasive myths about them. Let's explore the top five myths about dental implants and set the record straight.

1. Dental Implants Are Painful

Some people are wary of dental procedures in general, experiencing pain even at a routine tooth cleaning. However, like other minor surgeries, dental implant procedures are done using local anesthesia. That means the area around the implant is numbed, and the dentist will check your comfort and whether you can feel anything before they begin.

Following the procedure, you may feel some discomfort and soreness as the area around the implant heals. This is expected, and your dentist can help offer methods to manage the pain in the days immediately following your surgery.

2. Implants Require a Lot of Maintenance

By design, dental implants are a permanent solution that requires little maintenance. Unlike removable dentures, which need to be taken out at the end of each day, brushed, and stored, implants are fixed in place, as are the crown, bridge, or denture that sits atop the implant. Because of this, implants function much like regular teeth and should be brushed and flossed accordingly.

You'll still need to attend regular dental check-ups so your dentist can assess the state of your implants. However, unless there's an infection or an underlying issue, like implant failure, maintenance should be minimal.

3. Dental Implants Are Too Expensive

The cost of dental implants varies dramatically depending on how many implants you need, what material is being used, whether there's bone grafting or other pre-procedure work that needs to be done, and more. However, when you consider that dental implants are meant to last a lifetime, it can help justify the cost. Schedule a consultation with your local dentist to confirm the most appropriate estimate for dental implants in Salt Lake City.

4. Dental Implants Don't Look Like Natural Teeth

Dental implants have come a long way and are now virtually indistinguishable from natural teeth. The implant post itself is sometimes made using titanium, which is an unnatural color in the mouth. Today, many implants are made of ceramic or zirconia, which has a much lighter, tooth-like color.

Most importantly, the crown or dental bridge that sits above the gumline is carefully crafted with materials like ceramic or porcelain to look as close to your tooth's natural color as possible. If you're curious about the natural look of implants, ask your dental care team to see before and after photos of patients with a tooth shade similar to yours.

5. Only Older Adults Can Get Dental Implants

While dental implants are more common in older adults after decades of wear and tear on teeth, you can get a dental implant at any age. To be a good candidate, you'll need to have good oral health and sufficient bone density in the jaw. Otherwise, the implant may not develop a stable root. Since dental implants last for decades, undergoing the procedure at a young age could provide a permanent tooth replacement for the rest of your life.

The Bottom Line

For decades, dental implants have been proven as a viable long-term solution for tooth replacement. Whether you need to replace a tooth following facial trauma or if you're an older adult looking to replace removable dentures, dental implants are worth considering. If you're ready to take the next step with dental implants, contact your local dentist to schedule a consultation.



CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: iQuanti

View the original press release on accesswire.com