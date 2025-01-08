Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Hear AtLast (OTC Pink: HRAL) announces response to the federal government recent news. The Federal Government is loaning up to $80,000 at a reduced interest rate for anyone to add space in their rear yard. This is great news for anyone who wants extra space such as a pod, shed or garden suite. This is also great news for HRAL as it ramps up their new website hohmhereatlast.in and will start accepting applications for this Canada wide.

Peter Wanner said, "I'm excited about the opportunity to give our customers this financing avenue and pods for their extra space for virtual dollars per month." This will add revenue stream to HRAL and help the company with volume. This program from the federal government adds extreme value to homeowners and gives them advantage of borrowing costs.

"Our government already has the most ambitious housing plan in Canadian history-a plan to build 4 million homes. In the forthcoming Fall Economic Statement, alongside doing more to build the homes Canadians need, faster, we're making further investments to put more money in Canadians' pockets, grow the economy, and create better-paying jobs. And we are doing this in a way that maintains Canada's G7 leadership in fiscal responsibility."

ATTACHED LINK https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/news/2024/12/2024-fall-economic-statement-making-it-easier-for-homeowners-to-build-secondary-suites.html

The holding company that operates GetPushMonkey.com, an AI notification platform which improves user engagement, provides personalized experiences, and optimizes the effectiveness of your push notifications. Utilizing AI algorithms to analyze user behavior, preferences, and browsing history to tailor notifications to individual users. This can result in more relevant and engaging notifications that users are more likely to interact with which can result in increased company profits.

