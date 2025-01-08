Filtration Group Names Peter Clifford Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned Finance and Operations Leader Joins Executive Team as the Business Primes for Future Growth

Filtration Group, one of the world's leading filtration and separation science companies, today announced the appointment of Peter Clifford as Chief Financial Officer. He will join the business on January 27, 2025.

With extensive experience driving transformative growth at major industrial and manufacturing companies, Clifford brings nearly 30 years of proven financial and operational leadership to the role and will be instrumental in the successful implementation of the company's strategic plans.

Clifford joins Filtration Group from The AZEK Company, a $1.5 billion manufacturer of sustainable outdoor living products, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to AZEK, Peter held executive leadership roles at publicly traded Cantel Medical Corp, where he served as President and COO from 2019 to 2021 and as CFO from 2015 to 2019. During that time, he led the company through transformative growth and a successful acquisition by STERIS.

Prior to his roles at AZEK and Cantel Medical, Clifford spent nine years at IDEX Corporation as Divisional CFO for multiple billion-dollar segments, and six years at GE's Consumer & Industrial Group.

"Peter is exactly the financial leader we need as we enter Filtration Group's next chapter," said Jon Pratt, President & CEO of Filtration Group. "He lives and breathes strategy. He is more than a CFO; his track record of driving both operational excellence and strategic M&A, combined with his experience scaling global industrial businesses, makes him the ideal leader to round out our executive team."

As CFO, Clifford will join the Filtration Group Executive Leadership Team and will focus on optimizing operations while pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

"The potential at Filtration Group is extraordinary," said Clifford. "I'm excited to join an entrepreneurially minded organization at such a pivotal point in its story, to help accelerate growth and build a truly remarkable business that makes a positive impact on the world around us."

About Filtration Group

Filtration Group is on a mission to make the world safer, healthier and more productive. As a global market-leading provider of mission-critical filtration and separation science solutions, Filtration Group partners with a broad set of customers across life sciences, indoor air quality and industrial applications. Filtration Group serves its customers from more than 150 locations in nearly 30 countries. Visit www.filtrationgroup.com for more information.

Contact Information

Bristel Minsker

Communications Director

media@filtrationgroup.com

512-551-0762





SOURCE: Filtration Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com