Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Total assets for the World's 228 Metal & Mining ETFs finished 2024 at USD $330.7 B. This is an increase of +13.1% from the 2023-year end close of USD $292.4 B. This growth in Metal & Mining ETF assets was driven principally by gains in Gold Metal ETFs which still make up more than ~70% of all Metal & Mining ETF assets worldwide.

2024 witnessed the issuance of 5 new Metal & Mining ETFs. 2 ETFs were retired and delisted. The biggest percentage gains for Shares Outstanding , and therefore the biggest relative gains in 'new' shareholders, were calculated for: VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF, Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF and for all 6 of the India listed Silver ETFs.

Performance Leaders, 2024

Gold price gains were the key driver for ETF performance leaders (top 3 across 228 ETFs) in 2024.







2024 Ticker Ccy. Leveraged Gold WisdomTree Gold Daily Leveraged Long 3X +60.5% 3GOL USD Leveraged Gold Deutsche Bank Gold Double Long +53.2% DGP USD Leveraged Miners BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners Bull 2X +49.0% HGU CAD

Performance Laggards, 2024

The continued selloff in battery metals over 2024 reflected heavily on underlying Energy Transition ETFs. 2 of the 3 worst Metal & Mining ETF performers were lithium producer ETFs.







2024 Ticker Ccy. Leveraged Gold WisdomTree Gold Daily Leveraged Short -3X -47.6% 3GOS USD Miners Energy Transition Sprott Lithium Miners ETF -47.0% LITP USD Miners Energy Transition Global X Lithium Producers Index -45.0% HLIT CAD

Unhedged Gold ETF Performance, 2024

In 2024, currency depreciation was again the driver of outperformance for Turkish Lira denominated gold ETF QNB Finans Portföy Gold Participation ETF , Canadian Dollar denominated Royal Canadian Mint Gold ETR and Japanese Yen denominated Nomura Japan Gold-Price Linked ETF. All three outperformed SPDR Gold Shares, measured in their listing currencies, as a result of depreciation in their listing currencies against USD over 2024.







2024 Ticker Ccy. Metal Gold QNB Finans Portföy Gold Participation ETF +49.1% GLDTR.F TRY Metal Gold Royal Canadian Mint Gold ETR +44.8% MNT CAD Metal Gold Nomura Japan Gold-Price Linked ETF +38.8% 1328 JPY

New Issues ETFs 2024

Inception Assets USD

Ccy. Ticker Exchange 11.Jan.2024 $51,595,964 China AMC Gold Industry Equity ETF CNY 159562 XSHE 21.Mar.2024 $23,621,000 Sprott Copper Miners ETF USD COPP XNAS 31.May.2024 $74,049,867 Sprott Physical Copper Trust USD COP.UN XTSE 1.Jul.2024 $46,536,466 Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF CAD DXAU XTSE 1.Jul.2024 $17,908,177 Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF CAD DXMO XTSE

Five (5) new Metal & Mining ETFs were launched in 2024. 4 of these ETFs were launched by Canada headquartered asset management companies with natural resource expertise and capabilities.

China Asset Management Corporation (China AMC) launched a new Chinese Yuan listed gold company investment product for Chinese domestic investors China AMC Gold Industry Equity ETF. This ETF invests in a range of international gold producers including Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (SHA: 601899), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Barrick Gold Corporation (TSX: ABX). At least 6 further China based asset management companies have applied for permission to create new 'Gold Industry Equity' ETFs.

Sprott Asset Management LP (Canada) and Sprott Asset Management USA each launched new copper products during the first half of 2024. These new issues, Sprott Copper Miners ETF and Sprott Physical Copper Trust respectively, reflect a growing recognition that copper requirements for the energy transition provide current investment opportunities.

Dynamic Funds (1832 Asset Management LP) launched two new actively managed mining company ETF products on July 1st, 2024. Dynamic Active Global Gold ETF and Dynamic Active Mining Opportunities ETF reflect a trend towards adding value by application of active management practices to the ETF company holding format.

Delisted ETFs 2024

Inception Assets USD

Ccy. Ticker Exchange 18.Mar.2022 $692,000 Dacheng Shanghai Gold ETF CNY 159833 XSHG 6.Jun.2018 $44.233,000 iShares Gold Strategy ETF USD IAUF CBOE

The smallest unhedged Gold ETF, as measured by assets under management (AUM), delisted in the first half of 2024. Dacheng Shanghai Gold ETF began trading in March 2022 and was closed in H1.2024. iShares Gold Strategy ETF closed during the second half of 2024 (H2.2024).

Silver ETFs 2024

At year end 2024 there are 19 Silver ETFs listed on exchanges worldwide. Total assets exceed USD $25.8 B. The first Silver ETF, iShares Silver Trust, was launched in April 2006. By the end of 2012 there were 13 Silver ETFs listed on exchanges internationally. After a 9-year hiatus for Silver ETF issuance, during 2022 and 2023 6 new Silver ETFs were launched, and all 6 were listed on exchanges in India.

During H2.2024 all 6 Silver ETFs trading on Indian exchanges witnessed significant increases in the number of Shares Outstanding . This represents new buying of units by India based silver investors. During H2.2024 India passed Switzerland in AUM for Silver ETF assets (USD $1.7 B vs $1.4 B) and during 2025 India is expected to surpass the UK (USD $1.74 B) in the realm of assets held (AUM) in Silver ETFs.

Rapid growth in Silver ETF assets on Indian exchanges is supporting evidence of a trend of increasing investment in precious metals in eastern capital markets. Similar analysis for Gold ETFs also reflects a transfer of precious metal holdings from western to eastern financial markets.

World Metal & Mining ETFs - 2024 vs. 2023

Avg. ETF Size

# ETFs 31.Dec.24 % chg. 31.Dec.23 $USD M METAL ETFs







$3,434 Gold ETFs 70 $237,299,897,093 20.0% $197,789,922,640 $1,340 Silver ETFs 19 $25,055,625,061 43.1% $17,515,149,495 $1,289 Precious Metal ETFs 5 $6,343,357,787 16.5% $5,446,724,646 $2,133 Energy & Transition Metal ETFs 3 $6,252,946,698 14.7% $5,453,040,449 $207 Platinum Group Metal ETFs 13 $2,669,538,357 39.8% $1,909,426,857 $198 Base Metal ETFs 11 $2,196,965,871 -8.0% $2,387,881,562



121 $279,818,330,867 21.4% $230,502,145,649











$USD M MINERS ETFs







$1,169 Precious Metal Miners ETFs 22 $24,759,028,471 21.1% $20,444,312,066 $463 Energy & Transition Metal Miners ETFs 19 $8,506,195,114 4.8% $8,120,339,101 $762 Base Metal Miners ETFs 8 $6,044,367,522 5.2% $5,747,442,660



49 $39,309,591,107 14.6% $34,312,093,827











$USD M HEDGED & LEVERAGED METAL ETFs







$400 Currency Hedged Metal ETFs 22 $8,770,198,534 -65.0% $25,055,901,206 $156 Miners Leveraged ETFs 8 $1,192,957,821 -14.0% $1,387,216,586 $126 Silver Leveraged ETFs 7 $855,848,955 45.9% $586,667,057 $57 Gold Leveraged ETFs 13 $725,097,848 42.2% $510,066,440 $4 Base Metal Leveraged ETFs 6 $24,690,223 -1.6% $25,091,643 $6 Platinum Group Metal Leveraged ETFs 2 $11,537,121 -26.1% $15,601,319



58 $11,580,320,948 -58.0% $27,580,544,251















228 $330,708,242,922 13.1% $292,394,783,727

ETF Assets vs. Managed Funds, Dec.2024

At the end of two decades of extraordinary growth for Metal & Mining ETF assets, Metal & Mining ETF assets now hold more than 12 times (~12X) assets held in Specialist Managed Funds (AUM). This trend has resulted in dramatic mispricing for the most junior end of the market and material curtailment in exploration spending (particularly for gold and copper) traditionally supported by investment dollars which are now directed into Metal & Mining ETFs.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5845/236438_1.jpg

Source: MineralFunds.com

USD 1.00

EUR 0.93 Euro (symbol: € currency code: EUR ) / per $USD CHF 0.90 Swiss Franc (symbol: Fr currency code: CHF ) / per $USD JPY 160.49 Japanese Yen / per $USD CNY 7.27 Chinese Yuan / per $USD ZAR 18.19 South African Rand (symbol: R currency code: ZAR ) / per $USD INR 83.33 Indian Rupee / per $USD CAD 1.37 Canadian Dollar (symbol: $ currency code: CAD ) / per $USD HKD 7.81 Hong Kong Dollar / per $USD TRY 32.70 Turkish Lira / per $USD MYR 4.72 Malaysian Ringgit (pl. ringgit; symbol: RM currency code: MYR) / per $USD

Reported by: Christopher J. Berlet BSc, CFA Supported By: Khadijah Samnani, Analyst

