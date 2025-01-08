Aprimo, a global leader in digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Asset Management (DAM) Platforms report. We believe this recognition highlights Aprimo's commitment to innovation, scalability, and empowering businesses to enhance their content operations with AI-driven solutions.

"We are honored to be named a Leader in digital asset management by Gartner," said Erik Huddleston, Chief Executive Officer of Aprimo. "We feel this recognition underscores our continued focus on driving innovation and empowering businesses to use AI to optimize their content operations. As AI becomes an integral part of how organizations create and manage content, we are committed to ensuring that Aprimo's platform helps businesses unlock greater efficiency and personalization."

Aprimo's DAM platform is designed to revolutionize content operations by offering AI-powered features that enhance automation, searchability, and compliance. Its standout features include natural language search for improved content discovery, AI-driven content reviews for automated compliance checks, and metadata automations that optimize the content operations lifecycle. Collaboration rooms in Aprimo also improve team collaboration and productivity, making it easier than ever to manage digital assets at scale.

"As we continue to shape the future of content operations, Aprimo is focused on helping businesses manage, optimize, and derive value from their digital assets," Huddleston added. "The DAM landscape is evolving rapidly, and Aprimo will remain at the forefront, delivering AI-powered solutions that drive efficiency, scalability, and customer engagement."

Learn more about Aprimo's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Asset Management Platforms [https://www.aprimo.com/resource-library/report/2025-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-asset-management].

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Asset Management Platforms, By: Tia Smart, Rene Cizio, Susan Graeme, Serena Mushigo, Karen Lee, Aparajita Mazumdar, 06 January 2025

