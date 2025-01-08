Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 31 December 2024: 87,015 Antin shares and €256,549
- Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2024: 2,066
- Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2024: 1,876
- Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2024: 290,550 shares for €3,313,286
- Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2024: 305,070 shares for €3,477,942
As a reminder:
at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000
at 30 June 2024, the available resources were 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
July 2024
01/07/2024
726
1
8,421.60
1,226
5
14,274.69
02/07/2024
510
8
5,882.70
2,375
19
27,615.08
03/07/2024
600
3
7,153.14
3,323
9
39,747.07
04/07/2024
2,259
16
27,093.77
1,750
5
21,114.98
05/07/2024
1,400
11
17,444.00
1,500
5
18,705.00
08/07/2024
2,751
21
33,752.02
1,983
5
24,546.57
09/07/2024
1,790
13
21,516.70
382
3
4,639.01
10/07/2024
500
9
6,001.10
3,399
23
40,681.27
11/07/2024
1,739
16
21,270.06
2,760
27
33,822.97
12/07/2024
1,025
8
12,643.99
2,150
14
26,769.87
15/07/2024
1,006
7
12,520.17
1,006
8
12,548.84
16/07/2024
3,550
29
43,554.60
1,745
17
21,503.81
17/07/2024
1,200
19
14,579.76
5,580
53
68,734.44
18/07/2024
1,920
18
23,983.68
2,655
18
33,509.55
19/07/2024
2,725
13
34,453.54
1,312
7
16,581.84
22/07/2024
1,060
11
13,556.34
1,640
15
21,050.71
23/07/2024
1,608
12
20,530.62
327
3
4,179.06
24/07/2024
2,777
47
34,768.04
175
4
2,194.90
25/07/2024
3,672
36
44,738.91
672
6
8,197.73
26/07/2024
16
4
194.56
3,031
24
36,979.11
29/07/2024
3,016
35
37,537.44
3,215
33
40,160.82
30/07/2024
503
12
6,244.49
2,180
22
27,134.24
31/07/2024
2,264
17
28,511.91
1,000
10
12,631.50
August 2024
01/08/2024
2,626
23
32,873.58
1,850
15
23,316.85
02/08/2024
3,530
28
42,575.68
498
10
6,045.87
05/08/2024
2,875
18
32,856.65
3,000
16
34,368.90
06/08/2024
3,300
28
39,208.29
5,047
25
60,493.34
07/08/2024
1,375
24
16,777.06
1,377
13
16,844.43
08/08/2024
2,485
21
29,925.86
3,700
20
44,838.08
09/08/2024
620
11
7,729.91
3,790
22
47,686.54
12/08/2024
2,700
24
34,371.27
1,305
11
16,721.88
13/08/2024
4,125
25
51,038.63
175
4
2,124.50
14/08/2024
2,472
22
29,537.93
1,318
12
15,823.51
15/08/2024
1,650
9
19,421.99
4,000
27
47,654.00
16/08/2024
2,589
15
30,974.54
2,589
17
31,048.84
19/08/2024
3,250
42
39,939.58
3,250
16
40,044.88
20/08/2024
2,400
18
29,251.20
1,650
8
20,181.32
21/08/2024
765
11
9,302.09
900
5
10,975.41
22/08/2024
2,474
20
30,107.34
1,121
9
13,683.37
23/08/2024
1,088
15
13,211.91
2,600
16
31,842.98
26/08/2024
2,169
12
26,671.76
27/08/2024
1
1
12.24
1,501
5
18,522.19
28/08/2024
1,501
5
18,252.46
1,255
7
15,336.23
29/08/2024
750
9
9,225.00
30/08/2024
2,250
20
28,179.90
September 2024
02/09/2024
750
5
9,330.00
750
2
9,360.00
03/09/2024
3,250
28
39,595.08
04/09/2024
1,532
18
18,207.67
2,282
3
27,488.29
05/09/2024
250
2
3,005.00
1,500
13
18,289.95
06/09/2024
3,250
24
38,819.95
47
1
565.88
09/09/2024
250
6
2,903.30
1,872
12
22,009.29
10/09/2024
1,250
11
14,475.00
250
2
2,905.00
11/09/2024
2,000
11
23,795.00
12/09/2024
1,601
6
18,816.07
2,601
16
31,655.47
13/09/2024
1,600
9
19,631.04
2,100
15
26,201.91
16/09/2024
2,250
22
28,469.93
2,500
8
31,800.00
17/09/2024
750
5
9,405.00
919
10
11,594.38
18/09/2024
1,991
14
24,867.99
1,091
6
13,659.43
19/09/2024
1,469
26
18,722.11
3,300
16
42,161.46
20/09/2024
4,510
37
56,627.56
1,000
4
12,730.00
23/09/2024
1,000
10
12,125.00
1,275
10
15,499.54
24/09/2024
2,875
24
35,149.46
875
3
10,870.04
25/09/2024
718
10
8,580.67
722
9
8,669.42
26/09/2024
2,250
14
27,000.00
5,250
20
64,203.30
27/09/2024
4,546
31
57,317.33
4,546
31
57,521.45
30/09/2024
6,750
61
82,516.05
4,300
31
52,769.60
October 2024
01/10/2024
285
10
3,438.87
2,930
38
35,669.82
02/10/2024
1,150
7
14,169.96
2,900
17
35,975.08
03/10/2024
4,225
28
52,540.41
2,966
21
37,148.26
04/10/2024
4,950
35
61,835.90
4,700
25
58,936.12
07/10/2024
5,552
28
67,378.52
998
4
12,091.07
08/10/2024
810
7
9,461.04
804
6
9,402.62
09/10/2024
750
8
8,700.08
1,200
10
13,980.36
10/10/2024
3,600
24
40,909.32
1,005
14
11,565.24
11/10/2024
2,500
11
27,581.00
3,000
24
33,132.90
14/10/2024
800
6
8,762.00
1,875
15
20,754.94
15/10/2024
3,600
27
39,535.20
1,252
15
13,767.99
16/10/2024
2,750
16
29,650.50
4,500
18
48,809.70
17/10/2024
2,523
29
27,752.24
2,050
26
22,681.00
18/10/2024
2,250
11
24,120.23
1,000
16
10,800.10
21/10/2024
3,292
21
34,574.23
3,249
28
34,284.10
22/10/2024
5,000
29
51,484.00
5,000
27
51,681.00
23/10/2024
1,250
7
12,923.63
1,400
13
14,520.94
24/10/2024
2,939
17
30,436.28
2,981
19
30,927.88
25/10/2024
3,480
17
36,293.62
3,650
24
38,177.18
28/10/2024
4,126
25
42,495.32
3,975
24
41,004.51
29/10/2024
2,422
20
24,661.05
2,024
14
20,680.42
30/10/2024
2,276
10
24,143.81
6,876
25
73,305.72
31/10/2024
2,148
11
22,756.56
1,628
3
17,324.85
November 2024
01/11/2024
1,851
12
19,531.57
2,110
17
22,323.80
04/11/2024
750
4
7,920.00
750
3
7,980.00
05/11/2024
1,501
4
15,700.61
1
1
10.62
06/11/2024
1,504
9
15,591.22
751
2
7,975.47
07/11/2024
4,205
27
44,459.89
08/11/2024
2,013
11
21,468.24
2,013
17
21,530.44
11/11/2024
2,250
8
24,495.08
12/11/2024
6,600
21
66,937.20
5,016
27
51,256.50
13/11/2024
4,501
12
43,794.73
4,500
24
43,857.45
14/11/2024
2,900
14
28,137.25
4,600
17
45,085.52
15/11/2024
2,250
11
21,840.08
1,500
11
14,670.00
18/11/2024
2,250
13
21,719.93
2,256
10
21,808.53
19/11/2024
3,810
36
36,658.30
3,050
29
29,488.01
20/11/2024
2,800
14
26,977.72
2,550
10
24,693.44
21/11/2024
3,322
14
31,653.68
2,696
13
25,746.80
22/11/2024
2,217
11
21,190.75
3,500
16
33,553.10
25/11/2024
1,100
4
10,775.05
3,250
13
32,147.38
26/11/2024
3,125
14
31,318.75
2,700
19
27,150.12
27/11/2024
3,076
18
31,112.20
3,075
10
31,171.28
28/11/2024
2,996
29
30,516.06
3,081
17
31,526.64
29/11/2024
2,449
12
25,141.68
3,200
19
32,946.88
December 2024
02/12/2024
1,679
12
17,186.08
2,029
18
20,837.02
03/12/2024
3,250
16
33,430.15
2,250
7
23,235.08
04/12/2024
6
1
60.84
3,256
7
33,711.65
05/12/2024
1,018
5
10,791.31
4,012
21
43,319.17
06/12/2024
2,260
11
24,634.00
2,300
21
25,317.25
09/12/2024
1,700
8
19,176.68
3,750
20
42,324.38
10/12/2024
3,001
16
34,264.82
2,875
27
32,959.29
11/12/2024
5,275
35
60,270.57
5,203
30
59,678.41
12/12/2024
2,229
28
25,497.31
1,909
9
21,898.71
13/12/2024
3,400
15
38,671.26
3,500
11
39,887.05
16/12/2024
3,425
20
38,591.53
3,425
11
38,647.02
17/12/2024
5,750
29
65,344.73
5,750
15
65,498.83
18/12/2024
2,340
20
26,844.48
2,340
16
26,895.02
19/12/2024
3,400
17
38,445.84
3,400
14
38,794.34
20/12/2024
3,472
20
39,172.84
3,472
25
39,281.86
23/12/2024
3,250
20
36,470.85
500
4
5,700.00
24/12/2024
3,413
9
37,298.97
14
1
156.24
27/12/2024
72
3
777.60
3,250
12
35,815.00
30/12/2024
2,449
11
26,656.14
2,826
18
30,881.96
31/12/2024
14
2
153.52
1,500
8
16,575.00
2nd-HALF 2024
290,550
2,066
3,313,286
305,070
1,876
3,477,942
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250108543410/en/
Contacts:
Media
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57