Regulatory News:

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 31 December 2024: 87,015 Antin shares and €256,549

Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2024: 2,066

Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2024: 1,876

Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2024: 290,550 shares for €3,313,286

Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2024: 305,070 shares for €3,477,942

As a reminder:

at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin share and €2,000,000

at 30 June 2024, the available resources were 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR July 2024 01/07/2024 726 1 8,421.60 1,226 5 14,274.69 02/07/2024 510 8 5,882.70 2,375 19 27,615.08 03/07/2024 600 3 7,153.14 3,323 9 39,747.07 04/07/2024 2,259 16 27,093.77 1,750 5 21,114.98 05/07/2024 1,400 11 17,444.00 1,500 5 18,705.00 08/07/2024 2,751 21 33,752.02 1,983 5 24,546.57 09/07/2024 1,790 13 21,516.70 382 3 4,639.01 10/07/2024 500 9 6,001.10 3,399 23 40,681.27 11/07/2024 1,739 16 21,270.06 2,760 27 33,822.97 12/07/2024 1,025 8 12,643.99 2,150 14 26,769.87 15/07/2024 1,006 7 12,520.17 1,006 8 12,548.84 16/07/2024 3,550 29 43,554.60 1,745 17 21,503.81 17/07/2024 1,200 19 14,579.76 5,580 53 68,734.44 18/07/2024 1,920 18 23,983.68 2,655 18 33,509.55 19/07/2024 2,725 13 34,453.54 1,312 7 16,581.84 22/07/2024 1,060 11 13,556.34 1,640 15 21,050.71 23/07/2024 1,608 12 20,530.62 327 3 4,179.06 24/07/2024 2,777 47 34,768.04 175 4 2,194.90 25/07/2024 3,672 36 44,738.91 672 6 8,197.73 26/07/2024 16 4 194.56 3,031 24 36,979.11 29/07/2024 3,016 35 37,537.44 3,215 33 40,160.82 30/07/2024 503 12 6,244.49 2,180 22 27,134.24 31/07/2024 2,264 17 28,511.91 1,000 10 12,631.50 August 2024 01/08/2024 2,626 23 32,873.58 1,850 15 23,316.85 02/08/2024 3,530 28 42,575.68 498 10 6,045.87 05/08/2024 2,875 18 32,856.65 3,000 16 34,368.90 06/08/2024 3,300 28 39,208.29 5,047 25 60,493.34 07/08/2024 1,375 24 16,777.06 1,377 13 16,844.43 08/08/2024 2,485 21 29,925.86 3,700 20 44,838.08 09/08/2024 620 11 7,729.91 3,790 22 47,686.54 12/08/2024 2,700 24 34,371.27 1,305 11 16,721.88 13/08/2024 4,125 25 51,038.63 175 4 2,124.50 14/08/2024 2,472 22 29,537.93 1,318 12 15,823.51 15/08/2024 1,650 9 19,421.99 4,000 27 47,654.00 16/08/2024 2,589 15 30,974.54 2,589 17 31,048.84 19/08/2024 3,250 42 39,939.58 3,250 16 40,044.88 20/08/2024 2,400 18 29,251.20 1,650 8 20,181.32 21/08/2024 765 11 9,302.09 900 5 10,975.41 22/08/2024 2,474 20 30,107.34 1,121 9 13,683.37 23/08/2024 1,088 15 13,211.91 2,600 16 31,842.98 26/08/2024 2,169 12 26,671.76 27/08/2024 1 1 12.24 1,501 5 18,522.19 28/08/2024 1,501 5 18,252.46 1,255 7 15,336.23 29/08/2024 750 9 9,225.00 30/08/2024 2,250 20 28,179.90 September 2024 02/09/2024 750 5 9,330.00 750 2 9,360.00 03/09/2024 3,250 28 39,595.08 04/09/2024 1,532 18 18,207.67 2,282 3 27,488.29 05/09/2024 250 2 3,005.00 1,500 13 18,289.95 06/09/2024 3,250 24 38,819.95 47 1 565.88 09/09/2024 250 6 2,903.30 1,872 12 22,009.29 10/09/2024 1,250 11 14,475.00 250 2 2,905.00 11/09/2024 2,000 11 23,795.00 12/09/2024 1,601 6 18,816.07 2,601 16 31,655.47 13/09/2024 1,600 9 19,631.04 2,100 15 26,201.91 16/09/2024 2,250 22 28,469.93 2,500 8 31,800.00 17/09/2024 750 5 9,405.00 919 10 11,594.38 18/09/2024 1,991 14 24,867.99 1,091 6 13,659.43 19/09/2024 1,469 26 18,722.11 3,300 16 42,161.46 20/09/2024 4,510 37 56,627.56 1,000 4 12,730.00 23/09/2024 1,000 10 12,125.00 1,275 10 15,499.54 24/09/2024 2,875 24 35,149.46 875 3 10,870.04 25/09/2024 718 10 8,580.67 722 9 8,669.42 26/09/2024 2,250 14 27,000.00 5,250 20 64,203.30 27/09/2024 4,546 31 57,317.33 4,546 31 57,521.45 30/09/2024 6,750 61 82,516.05 4,300 31 52,769.60 October 2024 01/10/2024 285 10 3,438.87 2,930 38 35,669.82 02/10/2024 1,150 7 14,169.96 2,900 17 35,975.08 03/10/2024 4,225 28 52,540.41 2,966 21 37,148.26 04/10/2024 4,950 35 61,835.90 4,700 25 58,936.12 07/10/2024 5,552 28 67,378.52 998 4 12,091.07 08/10/2024 810 7 9,461.04 804 6 9,402.62 09/10/2024 750 8 8,700.08 1,200 10 13,980.36 10/10/2024 3,600 24 40,909.32 1,005 14 11,565.24 11/10/2024 2,500 11 27,581.00 3,000 24 33,132.90 14/10/2024 800 6 8,762.00 1,875 15 20,754.94 15/10/2024 3,600 27 39,535.20 1,252 15 13,767.99 16/10/2024 2,750 16 29,650.50 4,500 18 48,809.70 17/10/2024 2,523 29 27,752.24 2,050 26 22,681.00 18/10/2024 2,250 11 24,120.23 1,000 16 10,800.10 21/10/2024 3,292 21 34,574.23 3,249 28 34,284.10 22/10/2024 5,000 29 51,484.00 5,000 27 51,681.00 23/10/2024 1,250 7 12,923.63 1,400 13 14,520.94 24/10/2024 2,939 17 30,436.28 2,981 19 30,927.88 25/10/2024 3,480 17 36,293.62 3,650 24 38,177.18 28/10/2024 4,126 25 42,495.32 3,975 24 41,004.51 29/10/2024 2,422 20 24,661.05 2,024 14 20,680.42 30/10/2024 2,276 10 24,143.81 6,876 25 73,305.72 31/10/2024 2,148 11 22,756.56 1,628 3 17,324.85 November 2024 01/11/2024 1,851 12 19,531.57 2,110 17 22,323.80 04/11/2024 750 4 7,920.00 750 3 7,980.00 05/11/2024 1,501 4 15,700.61 1 1 10.62 06/11/2024 1,504 9 15,591.22 751 2 7,975.47 07/11/2024 4,205 27 44,459.89 08/11/2024 2,013 11 21,468.24 2,013 17 21,530.44 11/11/2024 2,250 8 24,495.08 12/11/2024 6,600 21 66,937.20 5,016 27 51,256.50 13/11/2024 4,501 12 43,794.73 4,500 24 43,857.45 14/11/2024 2,900 14 28,137.25 4,600 17 45,085.52 15/11/2024 2,250 11 21,840.08 1,500 11 14,670.00 18/11/2024 2,250 13 21,719.93 2,256 10 21,808.53 19/11/2024 3,810 36 36,658.30 3,050 29 29,488.01 20/11/2024 2,800 14 26,977.72 2,550 10 24,693.44 21/11/2024 3,322 14 31,653.68 2,696 13 25,746.80 22/11/2024 2,217 11 21,190.75 3,500 16 33,553.10 25/11/2024 1,100 4 10,775.05 3,250 13 32,147.38 26/11/2024 3,125 14 31,318.75 2,700 19 27,150.12 27/11/2024 3,076 18 31,112.20 3,075 10 31,171.28 28/11/2024 2,996 29 30,516.06 3,081 17 31,526.64 29/11/2024 2,449 12 25,141.68 3,200 19 32,946.88 December 2024 02/12/2024 1,679 12 17,186.08 2,029 18 20,837.02 03/12/2024 3,250 16 33,430.15 2,250 7 23,235.08 04/12/2024 6 1 60.84 3,256 7 33,711.65 05/12/2024 1,018 5 10,791.31 4,012 21 43,319.17 06/12/2024 2,260 11 24,634.00 2,300 21 25,317.25 09/12/2024 1,700 8 19,176.68 3,750 20 42,324.38 10/12/2024 3,001 16 34,264.82 2,875 27 32,959.29 11/12/2024 5,275 35 60,270.57 5,203 30 59,678.41 12/12/2024 2,229 28 25,497.31 1,909 9 21,898.71 13/12/2024 3,400 15 38,671.26 3,500 11 39,887.05 16/12/2024 3,425 20 38,591.53 3,425 11 38,647.02 17/12/2024 5,750 29 65,344.73 5,750 15 65,498.83 18/12/2024 2,340 20 26,844.48 2,340 16 26,895.02 19/12/2024 3,400 17 38,445.84 3,400 14 38,794.34 20/12/2024 3,472 20 39,172.84 3,472 25 39,281.86 23/12/2024 3,250 20 36,470.85 500 4 5,700.00 24/12/2024 3,413 9 37,298.97 14 1 156.24 27/12/2024 72 3 777.60 3,250 12 35,815.00 30/12/2024 2,449 11 26,656.14 2,826 18 30,881.96 31/12/2024 14 2 153.52 1,500 8 16,575.00 2nd-HALF 2024 290,550 2,066 3,313,286 305,070 1,876 3,477,942

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250108543410/en/

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57