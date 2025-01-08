Logo Brands Announces Exciting Partnership With BreakingT

Innovative Collaboration Brings Real-Time Sports Merchandise to Fans.

Logo Brands, Inc. is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with BreakingT, a trailblazer in sports apparel and merchandise known for its innovative, timely designs. This collaboration will allow Logo Brands to incorporate BreakingT's cutting-edge designs onto a variety of products, including drinkware, throws, and sports balls, offering fans even more ways to celebrate their favorite moments in sports.

"We are excited to announce our strategic partnership with BreakingT, enabling us to integrate their innovative apparel designs into our premium hard goods collection. This collaboration introduces trending designs to our retail partners, offering a fresh perspective in drinkware, blankets, and recreational products. By diversifying their assortments, retailers can effectively address market gaps and captivate consumers with compelling new offerings," said Ashley Cox, VP of Business Development.

BreakingT is at the forefront of real-time sports merchandise, using social media insights to capture the most exciting, trending moments in sports and immediately translating them into unique fan apparel. Operating like a newsroom, BreakingT releases new products as fast as trends break on social media, with their innovative platform, CrowdBreak, keeping their creative team on the pulse of the sports world. A perfect example is their "Brandon Marsh Stay Loose & Stay Sexy" design, which went viral on Sunday Night Baseball and showcases BreakingT's speed by having an MLBPA licensed design launched before noon on Monday.

"BreakingT is fired up to partner with Logo Brands and expand our timely, data-driven approach into all-new product categories," said BreakingT President Jamie Mottram. "Sports fans are going to love this, and so are sports retailers and licensors hungry to offer a wider array of more relevant merchandise, quickly."

Founded in 2014, BreakingT has quickly earned a devoted fan base by creating apparel and merchandise that reflect the latest moments in sports. Known for their exceptional quality, creativity, and personal connection to fans, BreakingT is redefining the sports merchandise experience.

This partnership is a game-changer for both companies, combining BreakingT's distinctive design prowess and Crowdbreak Fan Engagement Platform with Logo Brands' manufacturing capabilities and extensive retail network. Together, they will offer fans an unparalleled selection of unique, high-quality products that capture the excitement and passion of the sports world.

Contact Information

Aubree Snider

Marketing Manager

aubree@logobrands.com

(615) 236-2693





SOURCE: Logo Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com