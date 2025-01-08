Anzeige
08.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
MicroAge Promotes Alex Ryals to Chief Information Security Officer and Rick Trujillo to Vice President, Data Intelligence and Service Engagement

Finanznachrichten News

Leadership Promotions Signal MicroAge's Continued Commitment to Innovation and Client Success

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / MicroAge, a leading full-service solutions integrator, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alex Ryals to Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Rick Trujillo to Vice President, Data Intelligence and Service Engagement. These appointments underscore MicroAge's dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions while fostering leadership excellence from within.

Alex Ryals previously served as MicroAge's Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions and Strategy, playing a pivotal role in advancing the company's cybersecurity offerings. As CISO, Alex will spearhead MicroAge's efforts to strengthen security frameworks, safeguard client operations, and drive innovation in an evolving digital landscape.

Rick Trujillo, a MicroAge associate for over 12 years, has been promoted from Director of Services to Vice President, Data Intelligence and Service Engagement. In his new role, Rick will lead initiatives to enhance data-driven strategies and elevate service delivery for MicroAge's clients, ensuring a seamless and impactful customer experience.

"These promotions reflect the incredible talent and leadership we have at MicroAge," said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. "Alex and Rick have consistently demonstrated their expertise, commitment, and vision for the future of technology and client engagement. I am excited to see how they will continue to shape our company and contribute to our clients' success."

Both Alex and Rick will play instrumental roles in advancing MicroAge's mission to nurture lasting relationships by addressing our clients' unique technology challenges with innovative IT solutions and services. Their leadership will drive innovation, strengthen client partnerships, and position MicroAge for continued growth in a rapidly changing industry.

About MicroAge

MicroAge is an award-winning full-service solutions integrator. For nearly 50 years, MicroAge has empowered businesses to advance, secure, accelerate, and transform - moving quickly with technology changes across the channel to drive business forward. Our elite, highly certified team of specialized consultants brings unique expertise to our clients in cybersecurity, data center technologies, implementations, managed IT services, and more. To learn more, visit MicroAge.com.

Contact Information

Andrea Hill
Director of Communications & Brand Management
andrea.hill@microage.com
480-366-2468

.

SOURCE: MicroAge



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
