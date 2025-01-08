Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 18:02 Uhr
Trust Consulting Services Wins BASA Awards, Named to TopList

Finanznachrichten News

GOVCON Agency Places Amongst the Best Small Businesses in America

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Trust Consulting Services, a prime government contractor out of Washington DC, has been named a 2024 recipient of the Best of American Small Business Awards for Best CSR Campaign Initiative and Best Minority-Owned Business. Additionally, TRUST was named to the 2024 TopList and is featured in the BASA Hall of Fame, placing the firm amongst the most accomplished small businesses in the nation.

Best of American Small Business Awards TopList
TopList Badge for Best of American Small Business Awards

The Best of America Small Business Awards program is designed to recognize small businesses that go above and beyond in their fields and in their communities, promoting these companies, their leaders, and their team members for the incredible work they do to drive the American economy forward and make a difference in the world.

TRUST was awarded for its outstanding achievement as a small to medium-sized business and its corporate social responsibility campaigns, highlighted by its focus on hiring veterans, serving those in need, supporting fallen team members, and focusing on the health and well-being of its employees, including its incredible growth under the leadership of CEO, James Radford.

Mr. Radford spoke highly of this honor and the contributions of his team. "We're so very honored to be recognized by the Best of American Small Business Awards. We thank the committee for their consideration, and want to send a special thank you to every employee of TRUST who works hard every day to make these accolades and our tremendous growth possible."

The full list of winners is available here.

About the BASA Awards

The Best of America Small Business Awards by BASA Awards® is a premier award platform celebrating outstanding achievements in small business. With over 150+ categories, the Best of America Small Business Awards is committed to recognizing businesses for their unique contributions and dedication to community impact.

For more information about the BASA Awards, visit www.basawards.com.

About Trust Consulting Services

Trust Consulting Services is a private government contractor based in Washington, DC that offers consulting support for IT, AI, networking, and computing; acquisition and financial management; project and program management; facilities and janitorial services, and much more.

Visit TRUST at www.trustconsultingservices.com

Contact Information

James Radford
CEO
jamesr@tcsservices.net
(202) 888-4567

TRUST Marketing Team
Media Outreach
outreach@tcsservices.net

SOURCE: Trust Consulting Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
