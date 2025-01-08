Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Guestlogix Inc., a global leader in airline commerce technology and pioneer in onboard retailing, announces the appointment of Philip Missler as its new Chief Executive Officer. Robin Hopper, who has successfully led the company since 2018, will continue in his role as President and remains a core part of the company's executive leadership team.

Guestlogix is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and is dedicated to inspiring better journeys for millions of passengers worldwide. Its cutting-edge solutions enable airlines to grow ancillary revenue, build customer loyalty, and deliver stress-free travel experiences.

Philip Missler joins Guestlogix from Pinterest, where he most recently served as Head of Global Client Solutions following his tenure as Head of EMEA. With more than 25 years of experience, Philip has held leadership roles across major tech companies, including Amazon, Deutsche Telekom and eBay, with responsibilities spanning CEO, CRO and CTO roles.

"On behalf of the board, I am thrilled to welcome Philip to the Guestlogix team," said Jason Chapnik, Chairman of the Board of Guestlogix and CEO of Intercap, a key investor in Guestlogix. "Philip is an established global tech leader with extensive experience in scaling businesses across B2B and B2C markets. His expertise aligns perfectly with our vision to transform airline retail and enhance passenger experiences. The board is confident that, under his leadership and alongside Robin and the executive team, Guestlogix will accelerate innovation and growth and provide even greater value to our airline partners."

Philip's appointment reflects Guestlogix's ongoing commitment to establishing a senior executive team to scale its business globally and to deliver on its mission to drive value for airlines while improving millions of passenger journeys.

"I am beyond excited to join Guestlogix," said Philip Missler. "Our unique airline commerce solution already enhances the onboard travel experience for millions of passengers while driving revenue and loyalty for our airline partners. We're very well positioned to build on this strong foundation and, in close collaboration with our partners, enter the next phase of our journey to deliver transformative solutions that simplify air travel, strengthen airline partnerships, and make journeys more seamless and enjoyable for everyone. I am looking forward to working closely with the Board, Robin, and the rest of the leadership team to take Guestlogix into its next phase of growth and success."

About Philip Missler

Philip Missler joins Guestlogix from Pinterest, where he was most recently the Head of Global Client Solutions and, prior to this role, Head of EMEA. Before joining Pinterest, Philip was the Managing Director of Amazon's Advertising business in Germany and Italy. Prior to Amazon, he was the CEO of InteractiveMedia (a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom). Philip started his career as a software engineer in 1997 and held various senior leadership positions at McCann Ericksson, eBay and Deutsche Telekom.

About Intercap

Intercap Inc. is a merchant bank based in Toronto, Canada, that helps entrepreneurs build successful and enduring companies. Its principals have over thirty years of experience investing in, advising, and leading management teams and growth companies.

About Stornoway

Stornoway Portfolio Management Inc. is a Toronto-based, employee-owned asset management firm and a key investor in Guestlogix through its investment funds. Stornoway specializes in providing creative solutions to complex problems and partners with management teams and other investors, injecting capital, time, and expertise to help enable its investees capture their corporate opportunities and drive value creation.

About Guestlogix

Guestlogix is the all-in-one retail platform airlines trust to simplify onboard sales and maximize retail potential. With modern crew tools, seamless guest self-service, and powerful insights, Guestlogix enables airlines to deliver frictionless retail experiences that drive revenue and elevate passenger satisfaction.

Press Inquiries

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236341

SOURCE: Guestlogix