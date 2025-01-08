Germany installed 16. 2 GW of solar in 2024, bringing total PV capacity to 99. 3 GW by the end of December 2024, according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur). From pv magazine Germany Germany deployed 15. 2 GW of new PV systems in 2024, according to the Bundesnetzagentur. The country added 14. 28 GW in 2023, 7. 19 GW in 2022, 5. 26 GW in 2021, 3. 94 GW in 2019, 2. 96 GW in 2018, and 1. 75 GW in 2017. By December 2024, Germany operated more than 4 million PV systems with a combined capacity of 99. 3 GW. Two-thirds of the systems installed in 2024 were residential and commercial arrays, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...