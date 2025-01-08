Anzeige
08.01.2025 18:06 Uhr
Polyhedra, in Partnership with Ethereum Foundation, Worldcoin, and others, Announces a New Zero-Knowledge Bootcamp

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyhedra, the pioneering zero-knowledge infrastructure company behind the fastest zk-proof system, today announced the Explore Expander Bootcamp, launching January 20th, 2025. This immersive program offers developers a unique opportunity to harness Expander, Polyhedra's cutting-edge zk-proof system, to drive innovation in blockchain and cryptography - including its application to the highly anticipated Ethereum Foundation proposal for the BEAM chain.

Polyhedra is building foundational infrastructure for trust and scalability in AI and blockchain systems enabling secure, verifiable and high-performance applications.

This bootcamp offers participants hands-on training and mentorship from industry leaders, equipping them with the tools to build transformative zero-knowledge projects. Participants will launch into intensive training sessions before choosing one of five specialized project tracks, with exceptional projects securing grants from a $250,000 prize pool.

"Sumcheck and GKR may just be the future of high-performance SNARKs. We are lucky to have talented teams like Polyhedra charging ahead with conviction," said the Ethereum Foundation's Justin Drake.

The Explore Expander Bootcamp features five tracks designed for groundbreaking development in blockchain and cryptography, including:

Single Slot Finality: Focused on discovering how single-slot finality redefines blockchain consensus and security, powered by Expander's unmatched prover speed.

zkML: Designed to bridge trust and transparency with private, verifiable AI models.

Onchain Verifiers: To unlock new zero-knowledge use cases by achieving massive efficiency improvements in proof verification.

Private Transactions: Building secure, high-throughput systems for post-quantum private transactions.

Account Abstraction: Designing seamless zk-powered login solutions to onboard the next billion blockchain users with Expander-powered account abstraction.

Learn from Leading Industry Experts

Participants will gain access to mentorship from Polyhedra's experts and renowned thought leaders like Vitalik Buterin, Dan Boneh, Justin Drake, and Jens Groth. Guest lectures, track moderation, and dedicated office hours provide unparalleled guidance.

"Zero-knowledge technology is at the forefront of blockchain and cryptography innovation," said Tiancheng Xie, CTO of Polyhedra. "Explore Expander equips developers with the tools to reimagine what zk systems can achieve. By fostering collaboration, we're not just advancing technology but actively shaping the future of decentralized systems."

Registration Information

The Explore Expander Bootcamp begins January 20th, 2025. Spots are limited, and early registration is highly recommended. Register here.

About Polyhedra

Polyhedra is building foundational infrastructure for trust and scalability in AI and blockchain systems enabling secure, verifiable and high-performance applications. Led by a world-class team of engineers, researchers and business leaders from institutions including UC Berkeley, Stanford, and Tsinghua University, Polyhedra's deep expertise in zero-knowledge proofs and distributed systems underpins the development of our technical solutions that will help form the AI infrastructure of the future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593248/Polyhedra_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/polyhedra-in-partnership-with-ethereum-foundation-worldcoin-and-others-announces-a-new-zero-knowledge-bootcamp-302345488.html

