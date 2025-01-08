Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Frankfurt
08.01.25
09:16 Uhr
0,268 Euro
-0,001
-0,37 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2890,33519:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.01.2025 16:18 Uhr
23 Leser
Dovre Group Plc: Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a conditional EPC contract for the construction of a 100 megawatt-peak solar park in Finland

Finanznachrichten News

Dovre Group Plc Inside information January 8, 2025, at 5.15 pm

Dovre's subsidiary Suvic Oy has signed a conditional EPC contract for the construction of a 100 megawatt-peak solar park in Finland

Suvic has signed a conditional contract for the construction of a 100 MWp solar park in Finland. The agreement is conditional upon the "Notice to Proceed" (NTP), expected in late February 2025. The value of the contract is approximately €55 million.

The contract covers the EPC project for the solar park and substation on a turnkey basis. Construction is estimated to begin in March 2025, and the park will be handed over to the client during the autumn of 2026.

Suvic has strong experience in building industrial-scale solar parks in Finland. The company has constructed a 32 MW solar power plant in Lakari, Rauma, and is currently working on a solar plant in Lapua, which will produce 80 gigawatt-hours annually.

More information:

Ville Vesanen
CEO, Suvic Oy
Tel. +358 44 328 9928
vve@suvic.fi

Sanna Outa-Ollila
Acting CEO, Dovre Group Plc
Tel. +358 20 436 2000
sanna.outa-ollila@dovregroup.com

Dovre Group is a provider of renewable energy project development and construction projects in wind, solar, battery energy storage systems and heat pump facilities in the Nordic countries through Group companies Suvic Oy and Renetec Oy. In addition, Proha Oy provides project management software with related services and eSite provides industrial virtual reality services. The estimated sales for the Group in 2024 are 88-93 MEUR and it employs approximately 200 people. Website: www.dovregroup.com

Suvic, founded in Oulu in 2017, operates in the Nordic countries with a focus on renewable energy construction. The company introduces new and innovative practices in design, construction, and project management. Its current projects include Prime Capital's Sandbacka wind farm (Uusikaarlepyy and Vöyri), Renewable Power Capital Ltd's Storhöjden and Vitberget wind farms (Kramfors, Sweden), Vinliden Vindkraft AB's Vinliden North and South wind farms (Lycksele, Sweden) EPV Aurinkovoima Oy's Heinineva solar farm (Lapua), and Fortum's heat pump plants for data center areas in Kirkkonummi and Espoo. Website: www.suvic.fi

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.dovregroup.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
