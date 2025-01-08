PureLine: Groundbreaking Research on Airborne Virus Control in Poultry Production

Penn State and PureLine Collaborate to Tackle Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

In a bold step to combat airborne viral infections in poultry production, a groundbreaking research collaboration between Penn State University and PureLine is underway. This innovative project explores the use of chlorine dioxide (ClO2) gas as a safe, efficient, and practical method to neutralize avian viruses, including highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIV).

The Research Initiative

Led by Dr. Ruth Nissly and Dr. Mathias Martins, experts in poultry virology, the study focuses on:

Optimizing ClO2 gas protocols for inactivating viruses in air duct filters.

Testing the safety and efficacy of low-level ClO2 exposure in preventing viral infections among chickens.

Evaluating the potential of ClO2 to decontaminate virus-contaminated poultry housing and prevent future outbreaks.

"Effective biosecurity measures are critical for maintaining healthy poultry flocks and ensuring the sustainability of the industry," said Dr. Ruth Nissly, Assistant Research Professor at Penn State. "This research aims to offer a simple, science-backed solution to combat airborne transmission of devastating poultry viruses."

A Collaborative Effort

This project brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts, including Penn State poultry scientists and virologists, and PureLine, a leader in chlorine dioxide technology.

Tim Lathrop, President of PureLine, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:

"At PureLine, we are proud to partner with Penn State on this critical initiative. Chlorine dioxide has proven to be an incredibly versatile and effective disinfectant. Through this partnership, we aim to revolutionize biosecurity in poultry production by developing practical, real-world solutions to protect both flocks and the farmers who rely on them."

Why It Matters

The U.S. poultry industry, valued at over $57 billion annually, is a vital component of the agricultural economy. Pennsylvania alone contributes $2.6 billion to this total. Airborne viral diseases, such as HPAIV, pose significant threats to economic stability, animal welfare, and food security.

This research is expected to have far-reaching implications, providing innovative biosecurity measures to prevent outbreaks and safeguard the future of poultry production across the nation.

Project Timeline

The study is set to run from January 2025 to October 2025, with findings to be shared at industry conferences, in peer-reviewed journals, and through public communication channels.

For further information, please contact:

Tim Lathrop, Tim.Lathrop@PureLine.com

About PureLine

Founded in 1995, PureLine specializes in the production and application of chlorine dioxide solutions for a wide range of industries. With a focus on safety, innovation, and effectiveness, PureLine is at the forefront of disinfection technology.

Contact Information

Alex Whitmore

Marketing

info@pureline.com

847-963-8465





SOURCE: PureLine

View the original press release on accesswire.com