Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

For immediate release

8 January 2025

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") today purchased a total of 20,315 of its own Ordinary shares at an average price of 4,769.95 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.

Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:

19,003,244 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)

7,577,019 Ordinary shares held in Treasury

26,580,263 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)

The figure of 19,003,244 which is the total number of voting rights in the Company following the transaction, may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest, or change to their interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
