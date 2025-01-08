Evviva® Trattoria: Evviva Trattoria Opens Second New Hampshire Location in Bedford

Modern Italian Restaurant's Ninth Location Serves Italian-Inspired and Locally Sourced Dishes

Evviva Trattoria®, a Massachusetts-based restaurant brand featuring locally sourced modern Italian cuisine, will open its newest location on Friday, January 10 at 4:00pm at 5 Colby Ct. in Bedford, New Hampshire, marking its ninth location. Guests will enjoy Italian-inspired cuisine served in a comfortable and family-style atmosphere with a full bar serving beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

"Evviva Trattoria loves to celebrate our guests and the local communities we serve over a fresh, approachable Italian-inspired meal from our scratch kitchen. We hope people will visit us here at our second location in New Hampshire and leave feeling like they are a part of the Evviva family," said Marcie Day, Chief Operating Officer of Evviva Trattoria.

The new Bedford, NH Evviva Trattoria location boasts an open kitchen and bar, a spacious 1,800 square foot dining room with booths and high-top tables, a 500 square foot private dining room and outdoor patio coming in the spring 2025. The private dining space is a vibrant, flexible atmosphere that's ideal for any event from wedding rehearsal dinners, baby and bridal showers to corporate dinners and more. Accommodating large groups of guests with individual dining needs and preferences is made easy.

Over 90 percent of Evviva's core menu is either naturally gluten free or can be modified to be so. To start the meal, for Primi, the crave worthy Crispy Lasagna Fritters ($14) or the Italian Street Fries ($13) always please, as do longtime entrée menu staples like the Parmigiana (Eggplant, Chicken or Veal; $22-$27), Bolognese (sm $16.50, lg $24) and a variety of specialty pizzas available Montanara Style (signature fried crust; 9 inch only) or Neapolitan Style (traditional crust 9 inch or 16 inch). The restaurant serves lunch and dinner daily, 7 days a week.

About Evviva Trattoria

With seven locations across Massachusetts and two in New Hampshire, Evviva Trattoria features Italian-inspired, locally made cuisine. The award-winning restaurant brand is committed to the local sourcing of whole foods, prepared fresh at each location including Quincy, Hanover, Marlborough, Maynard, Stoneham, Westford and Wrentham as well as Rochester and Bedford, NH. Evviva Trattoria prides itself on accommodating each of its guests with allergy-safe options and offers over 90percent of the core menu with gluten-free alternatives. This is accomplished through preparing dishes to order in scratch kitchens on designated equipment and ensuring management delivers allergy-safe dishes. Established in 2012 and headquartered in Westford, Mass., Evviva Trattoria is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.

For more information, please visit www.evvivatrattoria.com , join the Loyalty program for member benefits, and follow Evivva on Instagram .

