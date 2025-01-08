The CFO Alliance Unveils Visionary Global Advisory Board for 2-year Term

Trailblazing Finance Leaders Shaping the Future of Business

The CFO Alliance is thrilled to announce the formation of its 2025-2026 Global Advisory Board (GAB), a powerhouse collective of senior finance executives whose visionary leadership is set to redefine the profession. Representing industries from biotechnology to manufacturing and geographies spanning North America to Asia, this esteemed board of trailblazers is uniquely equipped to tackle the pressing challenges and opportunities reshaping global business.

CFO Alliance Status Quo

"This Global Advisory Board doesn't just represent the future of finance leadership - it's actively shaping it."

- Nick Araco Jr., CEO and Chairman, The CFO Alliance

Meet the Leaders Driving Change

The 2025-2026 GAB features leaders who have accomplished milestones that redefine the possibilities of finance:

AI Pioneers : Leveraging artificial intelligence to automate financial processes and unlock data-driven insights. "30% of these board members have led major digital transformations."

Dealmakers Extraordinaire : Executing mergers, acquisitions, and IPOs worth billions, transforming markets and fueling innovation. "Over $10B in cumulative deals managed."

Talent Innovators : Developing future-ready teams by harmonizing human capital with cutting-edge technologies. "4 IPOs launched in the last decade."

Operational Wizards: Delivering double-digit growth by optimizing costs and modernizing supply chains. "50% have implemented DE&I strategies."

This exceptional roster includes industry icons, innovators, and disruptors from Fortune 500 companies, high-growth startups, and global think tanks.

What Makes This GAB Unmissable?

A truly global perspective: With members representing diverse industries, regions, and areas of expertise, this board offers insights into every corner of the financial world. (North America: 40%, Europe: 30%, Asia: 20%, Other: 10%).

Direct Impact: The GAB is laser-focused on equipping CFOs with actionable strategies to address issues like:

Talent shortages and diversity in leadership.

AI and automation as drivers of strategic value.

Economic resilience in uncertain markets.

"The insights and experiences of this board are nothing short of transformative," says Dr. Tim Naddy, GAB Member and VP of Finance for the Savannah Bananas.

Opportunities to Engage

Don't just read about the GAB - experience its impact firsthand.

Participate in the 2025 CFO Sentiment Survey: Shape the future of finance leadership by sharing your insights. Take the survey now.

Join the Conversation: Attend exclusive events-virtual and in-person-featuring GAB members as keynote speakers.

Access Exclusive Resources: Dive into playbooks, case studies, and reports developed by the GAB to help you navigate the complexities of modern finance.

Call to Action: Be Part of the Movement

This isn't just about one board - it's about building a global community of finance leaders driven by innovation, resilience, and collaboration. The CFO Alliance is your gateway to connecting with the sharpest minds in the industry.

Visit CFOAlliance.com for exclusive content and opportunities to connect with the GAB.

About The CFO Alliance

The CFO Alliance is the premier global network for senior finance leaders, connecting thousands of professionals to the insights, relationships, and tools they need to succeed. With a mission to empower CFOs through collaboration and innovation, The CFO Alliance is the go-to resource for today's finance trailblazers.

