08.01.2025 18:50 Uhr
Visterra Landscape Group Expands Northern Kentucky Footprint With Acquisition of Florence-Based Cru Cutters

Finanznachrichten News

Transformative acquisition delivers critical infrastructure and operational capabilities to propel Visterra's growth in northern Kentucky

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, the premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced it has acquired Florence, Ky.-based Cru Cutters, transforming Visterra's northern Kentucky footprint from a single branch to a strong regional hub south of the Ohio River; financial terms were not disclosed and the acquisition is effective immediately.

The tuck-in acquisition provides a critical and strategic location for Visterra partner companies GroundsPRO and Oberson's to expand existing commercial landscaping and snow and ice removal services in northern Kentucky.

"We are pleased to welcome all Cru Cutters employees to the Visterra family, and excited to start the new year expanding across the vibrant northern Kentucky market," said Visterra Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley. "From optimized routing to added equipment and real estate, this acquisition effectively positions Visterra for continued growth and scale in the Midwest."

In December 2024, Visterra announced the acquisition of St. Louis-based Full Care, a super-regional provider of commercial landscaping and snow and ice removal services in greater St. Louis, with branches in Indianapolis and Louisville.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is the premier commercial landscaping platform, ranking as the nation's 50th largest landscape services provider and the 12th largest snow and ice removal company in North America. In 2024, Visterra was named a Lawn & Landscape Best Places to Work winner and recognized with multiple safety excellence awards by the National Association of Landscape Professionals. Visterra partner companies safely deliver expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, power sweeping, portering and snow and ice removal services with a reputation for excellence in customer service.

With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South, and Oberson's, GroundsPRO and Full Care serving the greater Midwest. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

###

Contacts:
Media: media@vlgllc.com
M&A: inquiry@vlgllc.com

SOURCE: Visterra Landscape Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
