Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Düsseldorf
08.01.25
19:32 Uhr
1,420 Euro
-0,100
-6,58 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4201,64020:20
Dow Jones News
08.01.2025 18:55 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Jan-2025 / 17:22 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
8 January 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               8 January 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      198,338 
Highest price paid per share:         128.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          119.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.9587p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 326,743,046 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (326,743,046) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      123.9587p                    198,338

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
797              128.00          08:03:09         00317923553TRLO1     XLON 
100              128.50          08:16:24         00317925932TRLO1     XLON 
711              128.50          08:16:24         00317925933TRLO1     XLON 
441              127.50          09:04:41         00317942104TRLO1     XLON 
172              127.50          09:04:41         00317942105TRLO1     XLON 
815              127.00          09:16:30         00317944716TRLO1     XLON 
50000             127.50          09:33:14         00317949196TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.50          09:37:18         00317949956TRLO1     XLON 
877              127.50          10:33:29         00317955204TRLO1     XLON 
92               127.50          10:33:39         00317955211TRLO1     XLON 
925              127.50          10:33:39         00317955212TRLO1     XLON 
879              127.50          10:33:39         00317955213TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          11:00:28         00317956247TRLO1     XLON 
400              127.50          11:00:28         00317956248TRLO1     XLON 
574              127.50          11:00:28         00317956249TRLO1     XLON 
259              127.50          11:00:28         00317956250TRLO1     XLON 
40               127.50          11:00:28         00317956251TRLO1     XLON 
510              127.00          11:01:52         00317956288TRLO1     XLON 
300              127.00          11:01:52         00317956289TRLO1     XLON 
814              126.50          11:21:28         00317956883TRLO1     XLON 
813              126.50          11:21:28         00317956884TRLO1     XLON 
507              126.50          11:21:28         00317956885TRLO1     XLON 
306              126.50          11:21:28         00317956886TRLO1     XLON 
799              126.00          11:22:44         00317956955TRLO1     XLON 
837              125.50          11:32:02         00317957662TRLO1     XLON 
837              125.50          11:32:02         00317957663TRLO1     XLON 
847              125.00          11:32:02         00317957664TRLO1     XLON 
1647              126.50          11:55:46         00317958868TRLO1     XLON 
807              126.00          11:59:46         00317958936TRLO1     XLON 
230              125.50          12:00:04         00317958945TRLO1     XLON 
230              125.00          12:08:07         00317959359TRLO1     XLON 
604              125.00          12:08:07         00317959360TRLO1     XLON 
834              125.00          12:08:07         00317959361TRLO1     XLON 
809              124.50          12:18:57         00317960075TRLO1     XLON 
848              124.00          12:41:34         00317960824TRLO1     XLON 
2489              124.00          12:59:20         00317961333TRLO1     XLON 
846              123.50          12:59:21         00317961335TRLO1     XLON 
846              123.00          13:28:13         00317962364TRLO1     XLON 
846              123.00          13:28:13         00317962365TRLO1     XLON 
846              123.00          13:28:13         00317962366TRLO1     XLON 
845              123.00          13:28:13         00317962367TRLO1     XLON 
883              123.00          13:31:02         00317962458TRLO1     XLON 
1314              123.00          13:31:55         00317962481TRLO1     XLON 
405              123.00          13:31:55         00317962482TRLO1     XLON 
65               123.50          14:03:30         00317963879TRLO1     XLON 
84               123.50          14:03:30         00317963880TRLO1     XLON 
200              123.50          14:03:58         00317963925TRLO1     XLON 
3466              123.00          14:07:20         00317964109TRLO1     XLON 
2448              122.50          14:07:22         00317964111TRLO1     XLON 
3247              122.50          14:30:11         00317965120TRLO1     XLON 
821              122.00          14:30:23         00317965123TRLO1     XLON 
800              121.50          14:36:06         00317965484TRLO1     XLON 
1644              121.00          14:44:32         00317966037TRLO1     XLON 
821              121.00          14:44:32         00317966038TRLO1     XLON 
822              121.00          14:44:32         00317966039TRLO1     XLON 
857              120.50          14:45:36         00317966086TRLO1     XLON 
1644              121.50          14:46:33         00317966115TRLO1     XLON 
2430              121.00          14:52:53         00317966479TRLO1     XLON 
810              121.00          14:52:53         00317966480TRLO1     XLON 
1609              120.50          14:53:38         00317966542TRLO1     XLON 
866              119.50          15:00:26         00317966927TRLO1     XLON 
728              119.50          15:00:26         00317966928TRLO1     XLON 
2600              122.00          15:03:27         00317967203TRLO1     XLON 
678              122.00          15:03:27         00317967204TRLO1     XLON 
798              121.00          15:07:36         00317967466TRLO1     XLON 
75000             122.50          15:11:14         00317967670TRLO1     XLON 
806              120.50          15:17:36         00317968005TRLO1     XLON 
806              120.50          15:20:04         00317968095TRLO1     XLON 
2565              121.00          15:27:37         00317968325TRLO1     XLON 
1               120.50          15:30:29         00317968429TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 08, 2025 12:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.