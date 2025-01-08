Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 19:02 Uhr
Sensiba LLP Honored on Real Leaders 2025 Top Impact Companies List

Finanznachrichten News

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Sensiba LLP, a top-75 accounting and business consulting firm, has been named to the Real Leaders 2025 "Top Impact Companies" list.

Sensiba has been awarded this honor six years in a row as Real Leaders highlights privately owned businesses making exceptional contributions to society and the planet.

This year's competition attracted over 300 applicants from more than 15 countries, with companies assessed on their growth, revenue, and six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation. Through a rigorous evaluation process, the companies that embody purpose-driven leadership were ranked and celebrated.

"We're proud to be honored again by Real Leaders," said Managing Partner John Sensiba. "This award speaks to our people-first culture and our commitment to serving our clients, our communities, and our planet while striving to be empathetic, open-minded, and kind."

The 2025 ranking criteria excluded nonprofits and publicly traded companies, and increased the minimum revenue requirement to $2 million. The list features a mix of respected brands of all sizes from a variety of industries, with honorees including companies such as: Cotopaxi, PATH, Alter Eco Foods, Phlow, Climate First Bank, Salas O'Brien, Bevi, and Pantys

"We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference," said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders. "By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organizations made the list."

A "Real Leaders UNITE" awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 3-4, 2025, to honor the winners, connect their CEOs, and inspire better leadership.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-75 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.?

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritizes employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

CONTACT:?
Marc Stevens, Brand & Communications Manager?
925-271-8700 x7166?
mstevens@sensiba.com
Sensiba LLP

SOURCE: Sensiba LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
