King Faisal Foundation: King Faisal Prize Laureates in Medicine & Science Receive $400,000 For their Breakthrough Discoveries in Cellular Engineering and Nanotechnology

On Wednesday, January 8th, Professor Michel Sadelain, of Canadian origins, was announced the 2025 laureate for King Faisal Prize in Medicine for his groundbreaking contributions to Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, a revolutionary cancer treatment that has transformed immunotherapy and inspired advancements in regenerative medicine. Professor Sumio Iijima, from Japan, was named the 2025 laureate for King Faisal Prize in Science in the field of physics for his pioneering discovery of carbon nanotubes, which has redefined nanotechnology and enabled innovations across materials science, electronics, and medicine. In addition, the 2025 King Faisal Prize honored remarkable individuals in the field of Islamic Studies. These laureates were celebrated for their exceptional scholarly contributions, innovative research, and enduring impact on enriching cultural and intellectual heritage, further advancing humanity's understanding and appreciation of these fields.

Medicine Prize in "Cellular Therapy" and the Early Research and Development of CAR T-Cell Therapy by Professor Michel Sadelain

Professor Sadelain's research into CAR T-cell therapy began in the early 1990s, driven by his vision to engineer the immune system to precisely target cancer cells. CAR T cell therapy is a type of cellular immunotherapy that aims to transform T cells, which are immune system cells that have a role in the body's fight against diseases, to enable them to particularly recognize and attack cancer cells in patients with cancer.

By 1992, his foundational work introduced the concept of genetically modifying T lymphocytes to express Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs). Building on early theories, Professor Sadelain's team created the first functional CAR T cells in 2002. These cells, capable of recognizing and attacking cancer-specific antigens, became a cornerstone of immuno-oncology. The innovation concluded in the second-generation CARs, which incorporated costimulatory domains like CD28 and 4-1BB. These enhancements not only amplified T-cell activation and persistence but also improved their efficacy in eradicating tumor cells. By 2003, these landmark studies provided conclusive evidence that CAR T cells could eliminate CD19-positive leukemias and lymphomas in animal models, demonstrating the potential of this therapy to achieve complete remission in hematologic cancers and offering curative possibilities for patients with refractory malignancies.

This discovery translated into the clinical application of CAR T-cell therapy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the therapy in 2017 for treating Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) and Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma (DLBCL). This marked a breakthrough in cancer therapy.

As the founding director of the Center for Cell Engineering at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Professor Sadelain has fostered a dynamic and collaborative environment that seamlessly integrates science and medicine. His leadership has been instrumental in bridging the gap between fundamental research and clinical application, driving innovations that directly improve patient care. In 2024, Prof. Sadelain was appointed the inaugural director of the Columbia Initiative for Cell Engineering and Therapy, further solidifying his position as a trailblazer in the field. In this role, he continues to lead groundbreaking research aimed at advancing cellular therapies and translating them into life-saving treatments.

With over 280 peer-reviewed papers, Prof. Sadelain's pioneering research has also resulted in the creation of more than 60 patents, underscoring his significant contributions to the field of gene and cell therapy. His influence extended beyond research, having served on the NIH Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee and as President of the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy. He is also an elected Fellow of the American Association of Cancer Research, a testament to his enduring impact on oncology and immunology.

Professor Sadelain's groundbreaking work has earned him numerous prestigious honors, including the Cancer Research Institute's Coley Award for Distinguished Research in Tumor Immunology, the Sultan Bin Khalifa International Award for Innovative Medical Research on Thalassemia, and the NYIPLA Inventor of the Year award. Among his many honors are the Passano Award, the Pasteur-Weizmann Award, the Gabbay Award, the INSERM International Prize Laureate, and the ARC Foundation Léopold Griffuel Award.

Additionally, he has been recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Award from the American Society for Gene and Cell Therapy and the Clarivate Citation Laureate in Physiology or Medicine. In 2024, Dr. Sadelain was awarded the prestigious Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences and the Canada Gairdner Award, further cementing his legacy as a transformative figure in cellular therapy and medicine.

Science Prize in the field of "Physics" and The Discovery of Carbon Nanotubes by Professor Sumio Iijima

Prof. Sumio Iijima revolutionized materials science and nanotechnology with his discovery of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in 1991. These cylindrical structures, composed of graphene-a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice-exhibit extraordinary mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties, making them one of the most studied nanomaterials in modern science. Prof. Ijima's seminal work, published in Nature, detailed the observation of multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs) using high-resolution transmission electron microscopy (HRTEM). These tubular structures, consisting of concentric graphene cylinders, possess diameters ranging from a few nanometers to tens of nanometers. Two years later, Iijima and his collaborators identified single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs), which consist of a single graphene cylinder with a diameter as small as one nanometer. This marked a significant breakthrough, as SWCNTs exhibit unique quantum mechanical properties due to their reduced dimensionality.

The discovery of CNTs has catalyzed advancements in numerous fields. In the realm of energy, CNTs are being developed for high-capacity lithium-ion batteries, supercapacitors, and hydrogen storage systems due to their large surface area and conductive properties. In medicine, CNTs are studied for their potential in targeted drug delivery and bioimaging, where their nanoscale dimensions enable precision targeting of diseased cells. In environmental science, CNT-based membranes are being used for water purification and desalination, offering an efficient and scalable solution to global water shortages. Their ability to adsorb pollutants while maintaining high flow rates exemplifies their potential in addressing critical sustainability challenges.

Prof. Iijima is an honorary fellow of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and a member of prestigious academies worldwide, including the U.S. National Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. His seminal paper on carbon nanotubes has garnered over 58,000 citations, underlining its monumental influence in scientific literature.

He gained global recognition and invitations to prestigious international conferences, including the 2014 KAUST-NSF Conference, where his work was celebrated as foundational to nanotechnology research. His contributions were honored with numerous prestigious awards, such as the Franklin Medal in Physics (2001), the Agilent Europhysics Award, the APS McGroddy Prize, the Imperial Prize, and the Japan Academy Prize. In 2009, he received Japan's Order of Culture Merits, reflecting the national significance of his work.

Internationally, his impact was acknowledged with the Aminoff Prize from Sweden and the Balzan Prize from Italy in 2007, and the European Inventor Award in 2015. His influence extends beyond academia into global scientific communities; he was elected as a member of the Japan Academy and honored as a foreign member of the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Honoring Pioneers in Archaeology and Cultural Heritage in King Faisal Prize

In addition to Medicine and Science, King Faisal Prize recognized this year the achievements of an outstanding thinker and scholar in the field of Islamic Studies. Professor Said Al-Said and Professor Saad Al-Rashed have been jointly awarded the King Faisal Prize in Islamic Studies for 2025 for their exceptional contributions to archaeology and the preservation of cultural heritage in Saudi Arabia.

Professor Al-Said, a distinguished Saudi professor at King Saud University, has significantly advanced the understanding of the Arabian Peninsula's archaeological history. His extensive research includes the publication of 91 scientific papers in multiple languages, focusing on the region's rich archaeological heritage. Notably, he co-chaired the Saudi-German excavation project in Tayma, uncovering insights into ancient civilizations.

Professor Al-Rashed, a pioneering Saudi archaeologist, has dedicated over five decades to unearthing and preserving the hidden treasures of Arabia's heritage. His groundbreaking studies on Islamic pilgrimage routes, particularly the Darb Zubayda, and early Islamic cities have provided invaluable insights into the region's historical and civilizational evolution. His work at Al-Rabadha has been pivotal in understanding early Islamic urban planning and culture.

King Faisal Prize for Arabic Language & Literature for 2025 on the topic of "Studies of Identity in Arabic Literature" was withheld due to nominated works not elevating to the criteria of the prize.

King Faisal Prize laureates' names for 2025 were announced today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by HH Prince Bandar Bin Saud Bin Khalid and the Prize's Secretary General Dr. Abdulaziz Alsebail.

About King Faisal Prize

Since 1979, King Faisal Prize in its 5 different categories has awarded 299 laureates who have made distinguished contributions to different sciences and causes. Each prize laureate is endowed with USD 200 thousand; a 24-carat gold medal weighing 200 grams, and a Certificate inscribed with the Laureate's name and a summary of their work which qualified them for the prize.

