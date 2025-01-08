Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - OysterLink has released its latest report on job postings and applications during the 2024 holiday season, revealing a significant surge in demand for seasonal hospitality roles. December 2024 saw a sharp rise in demand for key hospitality roles on OysterLink, compared to November 2024, particularly those that directly interact with guests and support the high volume of holiday travelers and eventgoers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/236462_e20f4f46a4a6ebcd_001full.jpg

Baker: 73% Host/Hostess: 52% Cook: 36 % Receptionist: 32 % Bartender: 30 % Server: 19 % Barista: 17 % Valet: 13 % Cashier: 10 % Restaurant Manager: 8%





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10722/236462_e20f4f46a4a6ebcd_002full.jpg

Positions like Bakers, Hosts/Hostesses and Bartenders are in the most demand due to the seasonal influx of holiday events, parties and festive dining. With many venues looking to offer exceptional experiences, businesses are urgently hiring skilled workers to ensure smooth operations during this peak period.

Baker roles increased by 73%, catering to the rising need for freshly baked goods and seasonal treats.

roles increased by 73%, catering to the rising need for freshly baked goods and seasonal treats. Host/Hostess positions rose by 52%, reflecting the need for welcoming front-line staff during the holiday rush.

positions rose by 52%, reflecting the need for welcoming front-line staff during the holiday rush. Cook job postings grew by 36%, driven by the higher demand for kitchen staff during peak dining hours.

job postings grew by 36%, driven by the higher demand for kitchen staff during peak dining hours. Receptionist roles surged by 32%, as hotels prepared for an influx of holiday travelers.

roles surged by 32%, as hotels prepared for an influx of holiday travelers. Bartender jobs saw a 30% increase, driven by festive celebrations and events requiring skilled professionals.

jobs saw a 30% increase, driven by festive celebrations and events requiring skilled professionals. Server positions grew by 19%, reflecting the busy holiday season in restaurants and dining venues.

positions grew by 19%, reflecting the busy holiday season in restaurants and dining venues. Barista roles rose by 17%, as coffee shops and cafes experienced higher foot traffic.

roles rose by 17%, as coffee shops and cafes experienced higher foot traffic. Valet positions increased by 13%, with more guests requiring parking services at holiday events.

positions increased by 13%, with more guests requiring parking services at holiday events. Cashier roles grew by 10%, reflecting the need for efficient service at restaurants, stores and holiday markets.

roles grew by 10%, reflecting the need for efficient service at restaurants, stores and holiday markets. Restaurant Manager roles saw an 8% increase, emphasizing the demand for leadership to manage increased holiday operations.

This surge in postings and applications demonstrates the heightened need for hospitality staff as businesses aim to meet the seasonal demand for exceptional service and festive experiences.

Salaries for Top Seasonal Roles

The average national annual and hourly salaries for key seasonal roles, based on Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data and OysterLink's Salary Estimate Methodology, show how much employers are offering to attract top talent:

Job Title Annual Salary Hourly Salary Restaurant Manager $69,580 $33.45 Bartender $37,090 $17.83 Receptionist $36,590 $17.59 Cook $36,060 $17.34 Baker $35,550 $17.09 Server $35,457 $17.05 Barista $34,825 $16.74 Valet $32,700 $15.72 Host/Hostess $30,750 $14.78 Cashier $30,710 $14.77

Top States for Seasonal Hiring

These states exemplify the national surge in hospitality hiring during the holidays:

California - Known for its glamorous Los Angeles parties and coastal festivities. New York - Attracts millions to Times Square and other celebrations across the state. Florida - Features vibrant events in Miami and Orlando, drawing domestic and international travelers. Illinois - Chicago's winter attractions continue to boost seasonal hiring. Nevada - Las Vegas leads with world-renowned parties and luxury dining experiences. Texas - Combines bustling nightlife and family-friendly celebrations in cities like Austin and Dallas. Colorado - Popular for mountain resorts and après-ski New Year's festivities. Georgia - Atlanta's celebrations, including the iconic Peach Drop, fuel hospitality demand. New Jersey - Proximity to New York City and local events drive applications. Arizona - Warm weather and resort destinations make it a holiday hotspot.

California, New York, and Florida, also consistently ranked as top destinations for New Year's Eve celebrations, are leading the way in seasonal hiring demand on OysterLink, followed by Illinois, Nevada, and Texas.

"These numbers underscore the vital role platforms like OysterLink play in connecting employers and qualified workers," said Milos Eric, OysterLink's Co-Founder and General Manager. "Our data-driven insights empower businesses to make informed hiring decisions, ensuring they meet the increased holiday demand efficiently."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce continues to report high quit rates in the leisure and hospitality industry, contributing to ongoing staffing challenges. To reduce staffing struggles for the next holiday season, it is beneficial for employers to note of these key 2024 trends and proactively plan their hiring strategies.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is the premier job platform for the restaurant and hospitality industry. With over 250,000 monthly visitors and a rapidly growing user base, the platform helps businesses fill positions efficiently, from servers and bartenders to managers and specialized roles. OysterLink is on track to attract 500,000 monthly visitors by March 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236462

SOURCE: OysterLink