Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: QDI
Stuttgart
08.01.25
08:01 Uhr
147,90 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
148,55149,3520:31
148,55149,3520:31
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 19:50 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quest Diagnostics: My Quest Story - James Murphy, Jr.

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Quest Diagnostics

I've only been at Quest Diagnostics for one year, but I'm Team Quest. I don't plan on leaving.

I've been mastering music and creating beats since 1998. I like R&B and techno. But after COVID hit, I was looking to do something new and wanted a job where I could be active.

After trying to drive and deliver with a few companies and working graveyard shifts, Quest reached out to me.

I said to myself, "That sounds like a good job." I applied and it has worked out for me.

I'm an advanced swing route services representative, which means I know every route. I can cover any route if there is a call-out or someone is on vacation. I am a fast learner, and this keeps things from getting boring.

I am walking sometimes 10,000 to 15,000 steps a day now. I am outside and talking to people. I'm not the type of person who could do the same route and same thing every day. I would stagnate. I like working mornings, nights, weekends. I like to move around and keep going. I'm never the "no" guy. To me, it isn't a hard job - it's fun.

No matter what kind of music you make, it's about mastering it. That's what I'm doing at Quest. I'm always looking to improve my skill level and keep things interesting.

Interested in a purpose-driven career? Check out the Quest Careers site: Working at Quest Diagnostics

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.