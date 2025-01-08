Quest Diagnostics: My Quest Story - James Murphy, Jr.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Quest Diagnostics

I've only been at Quest Diagnostics for one year, but I'm Team Quest. I don't plan on leaving.

I've been mastering music and creating beats since 1998. I like R&B and techno. But after COVID hit, I was looking to do something new and wanted a job where I could be active.

After trying to drive and deliver with a few companies and working graveyard shifts, Quest reached out to me.

I said to myself, "That sounds like a good job." I applied and it has worked out for me.

I'm an advanced swing route services representative, which means I know every route. I can cover any route if there is a call-out or someone is on vacation. I am a fast learner, and this keeps things from getting boring.

I am walking sometimes 10,000 to 15,000 steps a day now. I am outside and talking to people. I'm not the type of person who could do the same route and same thing every day. I would stagnate. I like working mornings, nights, weekends. I like to move around and keep going. I'm never the "no" guy. To me, it isn't a hard job - it's fun.

No matter what kind of music you make, it's about mastering it. That's what I'm doing at Quest. I'm always looking to improve my skill level and keep things interesting.

