Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
ACCESSWIRE
08.01.2025 19:50 Uhr
Closing the AI Skills Gap in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / IBM
By Justina Nixon-Saintil

Originally published by Project Syndicate

With artificial intelligence poised to reshape industries worldwide, a paradox is emerging. Despite growing demand for people with the knowledge to leverage the technology's potential, AI-related skills remain in short supply.

The scarcity of AI-related skills - from proficiency in machine learning, prompt engineering, and data science to an understanding of AI's ethical implications - is becoming a major obstacle to deploying the technology effectively.

Continue reading here.

