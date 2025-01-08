Closing the AI Skills Gap in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / IBM

By Justina Nixon-Saintil

Originally published by Project Syndicate

With artificial intelligence poised to reshape industries worldwide, a paradox is emerging. Despite growing demand for people with the knowledge to leverage the technology's potential, AI-related skills remain in short supply.

The scarcity of AI-related skills - from proficiency in machine learning, prompt engineering, and data science to an understanding of AI's ethical implications - is becoming a major obstacle to deploying the technology effectively.

